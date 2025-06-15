2
3
26
46
38
35
9
1
43
11
34
24
18
48
44
32
25
33
30
16
8
15
49
31
13
10
14
40
29
37
39
22
5
20
4
23
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal new Gyokeres bid; Man Utd Ekitike boost; Woltemade to Chelsea; Liverpool latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal new Gyokeres bid; Man Utd Ekitike boost; Woltemade to Chelsea; Liverpool latest

2025-06-15Last Updated: 2025-06-15
352 Less than a minute


The Gunners have gone back in for Viktor Gyokeres as they continue talks over Benjamin Sesko, as Mikel Arteta targets a top-level striker. The Gunners are still confident of signing Martin Zubimendi, remain interested in Nico Williams and have now been linked with Johan Bakayoko. Chelsea are in talks over German sensation Nick Woltemade and the Blues continue to target Jamie Gittens and Mike Maignan.


Source link

2025-06-15Last Updated: 2025-06-15
352 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

2025-03-08
England’s Rugby World Cup squad could do with harder edge and more experience

England’s Rugby World Cup squad could do with harder edge and more experience

2023-08-07
Luton striker Adebayo admits a first spell out of the Hatters XI has been a test of his character

Luton striker Adebayo admits a first spell out of the Hatters XI has been a test of his character

2023-10-18
FCSB x-x Manchester United: | The Standard

FCSB x-x Manchester United: | The Standard

2025-01-31
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo