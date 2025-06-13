Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal sent Rodrygo message, Gyokeres bid; Man United eye £85m striker; Chelsea latest

Chelsea are currently focusing on their first Club World Cup game, against LAFC on Sunday, but are expected to soon revive interest in Mike Maignan and Jamie Gittens. They have been linked with Hugo Ekitike, but United are now set to make a move. Manchester City got deals for Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders over the line. Tottenham are set to announce Thomas Frank as their new manager imminently. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!