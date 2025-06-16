37
48
18
44
40
34
11
35
46
2
33
31
10
9
30
4
26
20
29
5
16
8
24
23
3
13
49
14
15
43
1
32
38
25
39
22
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Watkins deal; Gyokeres contract offer; Kerkez to Liverpool; Man Utd latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Watkins deal; Gyokeres contract offer; Kerkez to Liverpool; Man Utd latest

2025-06-16Last Updated: 2025-06-16
349 Less than a minute


Arsenal, who are confident of signing Martin Zubimendi despite reported interest from Real Madrid, remain on the hunt to bolster their attacking options amid talks for Benjamin Sesko and persistent links to Viktor Gyokeres as well as Ollie Watkins. Meanwhile, Nico Williams, Johan Bakayoko and Antonio Nusa are said to be on the Gunners’ radar as is Lille defender Alexsandro Ribeiro. London rivals Chelsea are in talks over German sensation Nick Woltemade and the Blues continue to target Jamie Gittens and Mike Maignan.


Source link

2025-06-16Last Updated: 2025-06-16
349 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

New F1 team bid confirmed after billionaire’s investment in Hitech

New F1 team bid confirmed after billionaire’s investment in Hitech

2023-06-26
Cape Verde vs South Africa: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Cape Verde vs South Africa: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-02-02
Manchester United make decision over Europa League trophy parade

Manchester United make decision over Europa League trophy parade

2025-05-13
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham: Late Virgil van Dijk winner puts Reds on cusp of Premier League title

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham: Late Virgil van Dijk winner puts Reds on cusp of Premier League title

2025-04-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo