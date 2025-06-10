Transfer news LIVE: Sesko to Arsenal twist; Mbeumo to Man Utd boost; Chelsea bid for Maignan; Liverpool latest

The first of two summer transfer windows shuts tonight as clubs push to get deals done before the 7pm deadline. Arsenal seemed in no rush to complete the signing of Benjamin Sesko given that they aren’t at the Club World Cup, but are locked in talks over a £70million move and might want to speed up negotiations with several new rivals having now emerged, including reportedly Al-Hilal. However, Arsenal are said to consider a move for Martin Zubimendi done amid fears of an 11th-hour hijack by Real Madrid.