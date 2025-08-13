24
44
16
14
37
25
49
5
33
20
39
23
1
4
46
43
3
40
2
38
32
9
34
22
48
30
18
11
13
29
35
10
8
26
15
31
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC get Eze boost; Man Utd Baleba bid; Isak to Liverpool; Chelsea latest; Donnarumma

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC get Eze boost; Man Utd Baleba bid; Isak to Liverpool; Chelsea latest; Donnarumma

2025-08-13Last Updated: 2025-08-13
330 Less than a minute


Manchester United have spent heavily on their forward line and are now concentrating on midfield as they prepare a second bid for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, who has given a green light to make the move to Old Trafford. Chelsea’s pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho could boost United’s coffers, while the Blues remain interested in Xavi Simons. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!


Source link

2025-08-13Last Updated: 2025-08-13
330 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga will determine PSG and Real Madrid’s future

Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga will determine PSG and Real Madrid’s future

2023-07-16
The man Daniel Levy wants to revolutionise Spurs

The man Daniel Levy wants to revolutionise Spurs

2025-06-05
Kurt Zouma interview: I wear the armband but we’re all captains at West Ham

Kurt Zouma interview: I wear the armband but we’re all captains at West Ham

2023-10-05
West Ham vs Bristol City LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham vs Bristol City LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2024-01-07
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo