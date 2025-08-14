1
15
2
44
31
5
34
37
49
40
24
25
4
32
22
46
18
16
26
38
33
14
11
23
48
29
9
8
3
43
30
35
39
10
20
13
Transfer news LIVE: Eze chooses Arsenal FC; Man Utd in Baleba push; Isak to Liverpool; Donnarumma latest

Transfer news LIVE: Eze chooses Arsenal FC; Man Utd in Baleba push; Isak to Liverpool; Donnarumma latest

2025-08-14Last Updated: 2025-08-14
347 Less than a minute


With the new Premier League season now just a day away, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all working hard on deals before the big kick-off. Manchester City, though, could be the next club making a splash in the window as they look to shuffle their goalkeeper union, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma newly on the market. He could be available for a bargain fee of just £26m, though his six-figure wages may prove a stumbling block.


Source link

2025-08-14Last Updated: 2025-08-14
347 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Mads believes Premier League is 'so much quicker' but Town defender feels he and Luton are adapting to the top flight

Mads believes Premier League is 'so much quicker' but Town defender feels he and Luton are adapting to the top flight

2023-09-13
Transfer news LIVE! Third Arsenal Rice bid; Chelsea want Vlahovic swap, Nwaneri; Maddison to Spurs; Kane offer

Transfer news LIVE! Third Arsenal Rice bid; Chelsea want Vlahovic swap, Nwaneri; Maddison to Spurs; Kane offer

2023-06-27
What are all the sports to be contested at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics? Cricket and squash added

What are all the sports to be contested at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics? Cricket and squash added

2024-08-07
Who is Konstantinos Karetsas? Why Arsenal fans should be excited about 'Greek Messi'

Who is Konstantinos Karetsas? Why Arsenal fans should be excited about 'Greek Messi'

2025-06-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo