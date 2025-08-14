Transfer news LIVE: Eze chooses Arsenal FC; Man Utd in Baleba push; Isak to Liverpool; Donnarumma latest

With the new Premier League season now just a day away, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all working hard on deals before the big kick-off. Manchester City, though, could be the next club making a splash in the window as they look to shuffle their goalkeeper union, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma newly on the market. He could be available for a bargain fee of just £26m, though his six-figure wages may prove a stumbling block.