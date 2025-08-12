Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC have Eze rival; new Isak to Liverpool twist; Man Utd want Baleba; Rodrygo battle
Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all still pushing hard to finalise deals before the summer deadline, which has already proven to be a record-breaking window. Eberechi Eze, fresh from winning the Community Shield, is said to have agreed a move to the Gunners, but Tottenham are now said to have launched a bid. Arsenal also face competition from Man City for Rodrygo, and have interest in Anthony Gordon.
