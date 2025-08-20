43
35
1
11
48
39
38
24
2
33
32
4
26
14
22
5
8
44
3
15
49
29
9
16
30
25
23
31
40
10
34
13
37
46
18
20
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC reach agreement; Eze deal close; Liverpool get Isak update; Camavinga to Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC reach agreement; Eze deal close; Liverpool get Isak update; Camavinga to Man Utd

2025-08-20Last Updated: 2025-08-20
335 Less than a minute


Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all open to getting more business done as we enter the final stages of the summer transfer window. There has been news of the Gunners agreeing a deal for a forward, though it’s not Rodrygo in question, but rather a salary increase for Leandro Trossard. Meanwhile, one-time target Eberechi Eze is closing in on a move to their north London rivals Tottenham.


Source link

2025-08-20Last Updated: 2025-08-20
335 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Reds winger is determined to prove himself in his favourite position at Luton

Reds winger is determined to prove himself in his favourite position at Luton

2025-02-09
The Story Of James Bonecrusher Smith

The Story Of James Bonecrusher Smith

2021-03-06
Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Aryna Sabalenka latest score and updates from Centre Court thriller

Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Aryna Sabalenka latest score and updates from Centre Court thriller

2025-07-04
Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler in World Darts Championship final to end teenager's historic run

Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler in World Darts Championship final to end teenager's historic run

2024-01-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo