Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC get Rodrygo boost; Eze hope; Man Utd revive Baleba deal; Isak to Liverpool latest

2025-08-18
Man United’s interest in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba was thought to have cooled because of the asking price, but it has been reported that a deal could be revived. Elsewhere, Chelsea are expected to be busy with both incomings and outgoings ahead of deadline day, while Spurs have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Man City winger Savinho. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!


