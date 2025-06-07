Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal FC close, Gyokeres boost; Liverpool make new Wirtz bid; Mbeumo to Man Utd

Liverpool have made a new club-record approach for Florian Wirtz and are closing in on Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as they aim to sign Armin Pecsi, while Manchester City look set to welcome all of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki, with Tottenham needing to pay £10m to hire Thomas Frank as Ange Postecoglou’s replacement. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!