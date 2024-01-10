Transfer news LIVE! Spurs want Gallagher as Dragusin flies in; Onana to Arsenal; Chelsea latest

Things are looking even worse at Chelsea where links with Victor Osimhen are more focused on a summer deal despite their latest defeat. Ian Maatsen should finalise his loan exit today. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe’s name remains in the headlines after new comments from PSG’s chairman amid talk of a move to Real Madrid or Liverpool, and Jadon Sancho’s nightmare stay at Manchester United is finally coming to an end. Follow all the latest transfer news, updates and rumours with Standard Sport‘s live blog!