Transfer news LIVE! Caicedo to Chelsea close, Lavia update; Spurs identify Kane replacement; Arsenal latest

Liverpool have a fight on their hands to beat Chelsea to the blockbuster signing of Moises Caicedo. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the Reds’ agreement with Brighton after launching an enormous 11th-hour bid for the Ecuador midfielder worth a British-record £111million. And yet, Chelsea are fighting to salvage their bid and reports suggest Caicedo has rejected Liverpool as Chelsea now close in on an eye-watering agreement worth £115m in total.
Chelsea have also made big progress in the race for Romeo Lavia, another target high on Liverpool’s list, and are now said to be interested in Kasper Schmeichel as Kepa Arrizabalaga heads to Real Madrid. Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich to leave Tottenham drawing up a four-man shortlist of replacements. Lille’s Jonathan David is among those being touted along with Gift Orban after surprise links with Romelu Lukaku.
David Raya should complete his move to Arsenal today. West Ham are looking to wrap up their respective deals for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse, while Fulham have signed Adama Traore. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Chelsea target Kasper Schmeichel as Kepa replacement
Kepa Arrizabalaga is on his way to Real Madrid.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that a verbal agreement for the Spaniard to join Real Madrid on loan as a replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois is sealed, with Kepa to travel to Madrid to complete the formalities soon.
It will be a loan until next summer, with Kepa not involved for Chelsea against Liverpool tomorrow.
Interestingly, The Guardian now say that Chelsea are looking at Nice’s Kasper Schmeichel as a potential replacement, with Robert Sanchez presumably set to start this weekend after joining from Brighton.
Done deal! Fulham sign Adama Traore
Fulham have announced the signing of Adama Traore.
The winger had been a free agent since leaving Wolves last month when his contract expired.
Traore, a Spanish international, joins Marco Silva’s side on a two-year deal with the option for a further 12 months after attracting interest from a number of other clubs this summer.
Formerly of Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, Traore becomes the second Fulham player signed this summer from Wolves, following the Cottagers’ £5million purchase of striker Raul Jimenez.
Chelsea close to sealing £115m Moises Caicedo deal
Chelsea are close to sealing a blockbuster deal for Moises Caicedo tonight, reports claim.
The Guardian say that the Blues are ready to pay a staggering £115m to finally land the Brighton midfielder and see off competition from Liverpool once and for all.
It would be the second time in six months that Chelsea have smashed the British transfer record, having spent £106.8m to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January.
Fabrizio Romano also says that Chelsea and Brighton are working to close the deal, with Caicedo having an agreement over an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge that includes the option for another 12 months beyond that even.
The next few hours are said to be crucial, with Chelsea apparently wanting Caicedo at the Bridge tomorrow to really rub salt into the Liverpool wound.
Arsenal want Kieran Tierney sold permanently
Not in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Kieran Tierney.
He claims Arsenal are insisting on selling the Scotland international on a permnanent basis despite loan interest from Real Socieadad.
Chelsea hope in Moises Caicedo deal
Late-night negotiations between Chelsea and Brighton are yet to see the two clubs reach an agreement over Moises Caicedo.
The Independent say such delays help Liverpool’s case with Chelsea’s offer of a player-plus-cash move not interesting Brighton.
But Fabrizio Romano claims the Blues are increasingly confident they will get the transfer done.
Harry Kane sends emotional message to Spurs fans
Harry Kane has released an emotional video to confirm his departure from Tottenham.
The England captain travelled to Bayern Munich yesterday to complete a transfer worth at least £100million after almost two decades on the club’s books.
“I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I’ll be leaving the club today,” he said in the social media video.
“Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.”
All the details as Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich
Bayern have confirmed Harry Kane has signed on a contract to 2027, with the striker handed the No9 shirt in Bavaria.
It is expected that he’ll be eligible to make his debut later tonight in the German Super Cup clash against RB Leipzig.
Kane said: “I’m very happy to be part of FC Bayern now.”
Done deal! PSG sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona
Chelsea set to beat Liverpool to Romeo Lavia signature
Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.
The Blues have made a £55m bid for the 19-year-old, more than the £50m valuation the Saints had been holding out for, and are now firmly leading the race to sign Lavia.
Liverpool have already had three offers for the teenager rejected this summer, while Chelsea made their first move earlier this week with a £48m bid.
The two clubs, who meet on Sunday at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, are also going head-to-head for Moises Caicedo’s signature.
Tottenham draw up Harry Kane replacement shortlist
Four strikers are on Spurs’ shortlist to replace Harry Kane, according to 90min.
Gent’s Gift Orban, Lille’s Jonathan David, Montpellier’s Elye Wahi and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic are all catching their eye as they look to sign a new striker.
La Stampa also name Torino defender Perr Schuurs as a target, with Ange Postecoglou keen to reinforce that position too.
