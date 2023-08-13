Transfer news LIVE! Caicedo to Chelsea close, Lavia update; Spurs identify Kane replacement; Arsenal latest

Liverpool have a fight on their hands to beat Chelsea to the blockbuster signing of Moises Caicedo. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the Reds’ agreement with Brighton after launching an enormous 11th-hour bid for the Ecuador midfielder worth a British-record £111million. And yet, Chelsea are fighting to salvage their bid and reports suggest Caicedo has rejected Liverpool as Chelsea now close in on an eye-watering agreement worth £115m in total.

Chelsea have also made big progress in the race for Romeo Lavia, another target high on Liverpool’s list, and are now said to be interested in Kasper Schmeichel as Kepa Arrizabalaga heads to Real Madrid. Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich to leave Tottenham drawing up a four-man shortlist of replacements. Lille’s Jonathan David is among those being touted along with Gift Orban after surprise links with Romelu Lukaku.

David Raya should complete his move to Arsenal today. West Ham are looking to wrap up their respective deals for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse, while Fulham have signed Adama Traore. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!