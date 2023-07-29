Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello battle; Chelsea’s Caicedo boost; Amrabat to Man Utd; Lavia to Liverpool

The new Premier League season is just two weeks away and all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain heavily active in the summer transfer market. The Gunners have already spent north of £220million in this window and are not done yet, with Gremio midfielder Bitello and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus reportedly of interest.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also fans of Kudus and have been quoted a fee of around £40m, though the Blues are still chasing Brighton star Moises Caicedo after seeing a third bid worth £80m rejected. They have been tipped to reignite interest in Liverpool target Romeo Lavia as a cheaper alternative at £50m but may just have got a new boost over Caicedo with Brighton lining up his replacement.

Tottenham talks over Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba have stalled and they continue to hold interest in West Ham target Conor Gallagher and Elye Wahi, also wanted by Chelsea. Bayern Munich are flying in for further talks to sign birthday boy Harry Kane in an £86m deal. United were in the market for Kane but have turned their attentions to Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!