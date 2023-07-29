Transfer news LIVE! Kudus snubs Arsenal for Chelsea; Caicedo request; Hojlund to Man Utd today

We are closing in on the start of the Premier League season now but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United remain busy in the transfer market. The major name in the headlines at the moment has to be Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, with the Ghana international now said to have agreed terms on a move to Stamford Bridge over the Gunners. For their part, Mikel Arteta’s side remain constantly linked with a move for Gremio’s Bitello.
There has been a further boost for the Blues, too. Despite the fact Brighton have snubbed their latest £80m offer for Moises Caicedo, reports claim the midfielder will ask his club to lower their asking price as he looks to force a move.
Then there’s United. Rasmus Hojlund is a major target and it seems a deal to sign the forward could be done imminently. Follow all the latest gossip, news and rumours including Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham updates below!
Sadio Mane left out of Bayern squad amid Saudi links
Sadio Mane’s miserable time at Bayern Munich soon looks like ending.
The club have confirmed the Senegal international has been left out of their squad as talks over a move to Al Nassr continue.
Man United confirm Mainoo injury latest amid interest in Sofyan Amrabat
Manchester United have confirmed Kobbie Mainoo will miss the start of the upcoming season.
The 18-year-old midfielder, who made his first-team breakthrough last season and was playing a prominent role on the summer tour of the United States, was injured in Thursday’s friendly against Real Madrid in Houston.
Mainoo has flown back to Manchester for further assessment but a report on the club’s website said he was “expected to be ruled out for the first part of the 2023-24 season”.
Liverpool still leading Romeo Lavia chase
Chelsea have been interested in a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia for over a year now and the Belgian is even being touted as an alternative to Moises Caicedo.
Still, according to Fabrizio Romano, it is Liverpool who lead the chase for Lavia as they continue their huge midfield rebuild.
Edmond Tapsoba to Tottenham update
Tottenham are constantly linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba but a deal looks difficult to do.
The German club continue to ask for big money, limiting Spurs somewhat.
Still, according to Fabrizio Romano, the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich could afford the north London giants to sign their top defensive target.
Edu confident of bringing Bitello to Arsenal
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is said to have personally picked out Gremio midfielder Bitello as a target for the Gunners.
Now, according to 90 Min, the club are confident of signing the 23-year-old as talks with the Brazilian club continue.
Rasmus Hojlund could sign for Man United today
Another saga looks to be coming to a close.
According to noted journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Atalanta over a move for striker Rasmus Hojlund.
It’s even claimed the Denmark international is in England right now and a deal could be signed imminently.
Moises Caicedo ready to ask Brighton for Chelsea transfer
More good news for Blues fans!
Despite the fact Brighton have rejected Chelsea’s latest offer for Moises Caicedo, the midfielder is reportedly ready to get involved in the talks himself.
According to The Times, the Ecuador international will ask the Seagulls to lower their asking price of £100m to finally move to west London.
Mohammed Kudus agrees Chelsea transfer
It’s a big one to start us of this morning!
Both Chelsea and Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus.
Now, it appears the Blues have won the race.
According to Rudy Galetti, the Ghana international has agreed terms on a deal to move to Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool confident over Romeo Lavia deal
Some reassurance from Liverpool on the Romeo Lavia front now.
The Reds have been bidding to make Southampton’s highly-rated Belgian international a key part of their summer midfield overhaul at Anfield.
However, they haven’t been able to settle on a fee with the relegated Saints yet, leading to fears that Liverpool could be hijacked by another very interested party in Chelsea.
But Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri says there is no need to worry for Liverpool regarding Lavia, with the Reds having been focused on wrapping up the £40m sale of Fabinho to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad today.
He says there is confidence at Liverpool that a deal will be done for Lavia, 19, after a new verbal bid of £45m was made on Thursday.
Man United closing in on Rasmus Hojlund deal
Manchester United appear to be making good progress in attempts to sign Rasmus Hojlund.
The young Denmark striker is being targeted to bolster Erik ten Hag’s attack after a breakout season in Serie A with Atalanta that saw him earn favourable early comparisons to Erling Haaland.
Per Sky Sports, talks over Hojlund are progressing well, with an agreement thought to be now edging closer.
Atalanta are said to want a fee of €70m plus add-ons for the 20-year-old, with the Italians set to sign El Bilal Toure from Almeria as a replacement.
United face rival interest in Hojlund still, with PSG said to have submitted a €50m bid of their own this week.
