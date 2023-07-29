Transfer news LIVE! Kudus snubs Arsenal for Chelsea; Caicedo request; Hojlund to Man Utd today

We are closing in on the start of the Premier League season now but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United remain busy in the transfer market. The major name in the headlines at the moment has to be Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, with the Ghana international now said to have agreed terms on a move to Stamford Bridge over the Gunners. For their part, Mikel Arteta’s side remain constantly linked with a move for Gremio’s Bitello.

There has been a further boost for the Blues, too. Despite the fact Brighton have snubbed their latest £80m offer for Moises Caicedo, reports claim the midfielder will ask his club to lower their asking price as he looks to force a move.

Then there’s United. Rasmus Hojlund is a major target and it seems a deal to sign the forward could be done imminently. Follow all the latest gossip, news and rumours including Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham updates below!