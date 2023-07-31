Transfer news LIVE! New Chelsea signings today; Raya to Arsenal latest; Kane, Mbappe update

The new Premier League season is not far away and the transfers are still rolling in with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United hoping to complete deals soon. Chelsea could even have multiple new signings through the door today with Axel Disasi and Lesley Ugochukwu nearing a switch while Kylian Mbappe is reportedly a target.

Over at Arsenal, David Raya has emerged as a top target with Brentford issuing a clear statement on how the Spanish goalkeeper is, in fact, available for the right price. Across north London, Spurs are set for more crunch talks over the future of Harry Kane as Bayern Munich continue their pursuit of the England striker.

Rasmus Hojlund is not far off becoming a Manchester United player after a £72million deal was agreed to bring the Danish striker over from Atalanta, with plenty of movement expected on that today. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!