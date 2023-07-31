Transfer news LIVE! New Chelsea signings today; Raya to Arsenal latest; Kane, Mbappe update

The new Premier League season is not far away and the transfers are still rolling in with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United hoping to complete deals soon. Chelsea could even have multiple new signings through the door today with Axel Disasi and Lesley Ugochukwu nearing a switch while Kylian Mbappe is reportedly a target.
Over at Arsenal, David Raya has emerged as a top target with Brentford issuing a clear statement on how the Spanish goalkeeper is, in fact, available for the right price. Across north London, Spurs are set for more crunch talks over the future of Harry Kane as Bayern Munich continue their pursuit of the England striker.
Rasmus Hojlund is not far off becoming a Manchester United player after a £72million deal was agreed to bring the Danish striker over from Atalanta, with plenty of movement expected on that today. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!
David Raya to Arsenal latest
Arsenal would want to sell current No2 goalkeeper Matt Turner if David Raya signs from Brentford, and he is reportedly a target for Nottingham Forest.
Raya is thought to be keen on a move to Emirates Stadium, as it would see him reunited with goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana.
Cana has had a huge influence on Raya’s career and played a big role in him leaving Blackburn for Brentford in 2019.
Cana, who joined the Gunners coaching staff in 2019, pushed Arsenal to move for Raya in 2020, when Emi Martinez left, but a deal with Brentford could not be struc
Chelsea closing in on double deal
Chelsea could announce their two new signings as early as today.
Rennes midfielder Lesleu Ugochukwu is nearing an initial £23.5m switch in a move which could bolster Mauricio Pochettino’s squad – or see him sent out on loan.
A £38.6m deal has been agreed with Monaco to sign Axel Disasi, a swoop which Chelsea set upon due to Wesley Fofana’s long-term injury.
Crystal Palace win race to sign Franca
Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal worth around £26million to sign 19-year-old Flamengo forward Matheus Franca.
Palace have agree to pay an initial £17m for the Brazilian talent plus a further £9m in add-ons, as they step up plans to reshape their attack following the exit of Wilfried Zaha.
Franca, who can play across the front line as well as in midfield, caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs following a breakthrough season with Flamengo.
Chelsea and Newcastle had been linked with the teenager but Palace have swooped to sign him.
Arsenal and Man United wanted Disasi
Chelsea have agreed a £38.6million deal to sign defender Axel Disasi from AS Monaco, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 25-year-old has been signed following a serious injury to Wesley Fofana, who has been sidelined for the foreseeable.
The Blues have acted decisively as both Manchester United and Arsenal were tracking the four-time France international.
Disasi will complete a medical and sign a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge in the coming days.
Chelsea agree £38m Disasi deal
Chelsea have agreed a £38million deal to sign Axel Disasi from Monaco.
The Athletic report that Disasi is set to become Mauricio Pochettino’s second signing in as many days from France with Lesley Ugochukwu joining from Rennes.
Diasai, 25, is most suited at right-sided centre-back and provides cover after Wesley Fofana was sidelined for months with an ACL injury.
Chelsea in talks over Mbappe deal
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks over a player-plus-cash deal for Kylian Mbappe.
PSG want to sell Mbappe this summer rather than lose him for nothing next year, and are open to negotiating his exit.
Mbappe has already rejected a world-record move to Al Hilal despite being able to earn around €2million a day for a year, as he wants to stay in Europe.
Daily Record claim PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly have held direct talks over a possible deal.
Arsenal in talks to sign Raya
Arsenal are interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.
According to various reports, the Gunners have lodged their interest in a player who has just one year left on his contract.
Brentford want £40million for Raya, who has made clear his desire to move to a bigger club. Spurs were unwilling to match their valuation earlier ni the summer.
Arsenal have long held an interest in Raya, having failed to sign him three years ago. He would compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the no1 spot.
Bayern Munich could sign David Raya imminently
It’s not just Harry Kane on the radar for Bayern Munich in terms of Premier League players.
Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, the German giants could soon sign David Raya.
The Brentford goalkeeper is thought to be the top target at Bayern and they want a deal done by the end of the coming week.
Xavi denies Ousmae Dembele reports
Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a huge move for Ousmane Dembele recently as they prepare for life – either this summer or next – without Kylian Mbappe.
Still, while there have been claims a deal is close, Barcelona manager Xavi has shot those suggestions down.
“We can’t control the market. There are clauses and it’s the player’s decision.
“I see him happy — and it’s up to him to decide. He’s told us he’s happy”.
Liverpool still in talks with Romeo Lavia
It’s not just Kylian Mbappe the Reds are chasing.
Indeed, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Anfield giants are still locked in talks with Southampton over a move for Romeo Lavia.