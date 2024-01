Manchester United are set to open talks with Benfica over Joao Neves, with Alvaro Fernandez on his way to the Portuguese giants. Arsenal look to have been priced out of a move for Ivan Toney this month, though Getafe’s Borja Mayoral could well be a more affordable striker option as the Gunners also target the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Dusan Vlahovic, Amadou Onana, Martin Zubimendi and Jorrel Hato.