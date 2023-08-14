Transfer news LIVE! Caicedo to Chelsea medical; Spurs eye Arsenal ace; Liverpool alternative named

A fee has finally been agreed between Chelsea and Brighton for the £115million transfer of Moises Caicedo. Only hours after the Blues’ draw with Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino is due to get his man having initially looked like losing out to a shock bid from the Reds. And their deals don’t stop there with Romeo Lavia and Deivid Washington also set to sign.

Arsenal should today announce the signing of David Raya from Brentford on an initial loan deal as they look to wrap up their summer incomings. Plenty of players are up for grabs in the opposite direction however and Folarin Balogun has emerged as a Tottenham target in their hunt for a Harry Kane replacement.

Liverpool are looking around for an alternative to Caicedo and Manchester United are still linked with Sofyan Amrabat, amid their potential sale of Harry Maguire to West Ham. Neymar, meanwhile, is set to move to Saudi Arabia. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!