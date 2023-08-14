Transfer news LIVE! Caicedo to Chelsea medical; Spurs eye Arsenal ace; Liverpool alternative named

A fee has finally been agreed between Chelsea and Brighton for the £115million transfer of Moises Caicedo. Only hours after the Blues’ draw with Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino is due to get his man having initially looked like losing out to a shock bid from the Reds. And their deals don’t stop there with Romeo Lavia and Deivid Washington also set to sign.
Arsenal should today announce the signing of David Raya from Brentford on an initial loan deal as they look to wrap up their summer incomings. Plenty of players are up for grabs in the opposite direction however and Folarin Balogun has emerged as a Tottenham target in their hunt for a Harry Kane replacement.
Liverpool are looking around for an alternative to Caicedo and Manchester United are still linked with Sofyan Amrabat, amid their potential sale of Harry Maguire to West Ham. Neymar, meanwhile, is set to move to Saudi Arabia. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Live updates
Neymar set for Al Hilal switch
Neymar is set for a lucrative, and short, stay in Saudi Arabia.
PSG want to cash in on the Brazilian with a hefty, but so far unconfirmed, transfer fee agreed with Al Hilal.
Fabrizio Romano reports on the player being ready to sign a two-year contract with a medical booked.
David Raya announcement incoming
Arsenal will sign David Raya imminently.
The deal could finally be confirmed today after Brentford boss Thomas Frank spoke openly about his goalkeeper’s impending exit.
“Of course it is a challenge,” he told Sky Sports yesterday.
“We lose our best striker and one of our best players, and we lose a fantastic goalkeeper in David – two of our best players in the last two or three years.”
Liverpool eye Moises Caicedo alternative
Liverpool want to sign PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare having missed out on Moises Caicedo.
That is according to ESPN, who name Bayern Munich and PSG as also keen on a player that Nottingham Forest have bid for.
Kiki Musampa, the brother of the player’s agent, is quoted as saying that any bid must be in the £32m region: “For those kinds of clubs, these are amounts that they can cough up.
“Nottingham Forest did bid, but that was not enough. You want to bring him to the club that suits him and where he will have opportunities to play.”
Spurs eye Arsenal ace
Tottenham could make a move for Arsenal’s £50m striker Folarin Balogun after the exit of Harry Kane.
La Gazzetta dello Sport name the USA international alongside Dusan Vlahovic as a potential option for Spurs.
Mehdi Taremi of Porto and Genk’s GIft Orban are previously known about targets whereas the club have distanced themselves from a bid for Romelu Lukaku.
Chelsea make Moises Caicedo breakthrough
Chelsea and Brighton have agreed a fee worth £115m for Moises Caicedo.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal includes a sell-on fee with a medical booked. He’ll sign a long-term contract running to 2031, with the option of a ninth year.
Saudi interest in Mitrovic remains
Al Hilal are ready to make another move for Aleksandar Mitrovic.
The Saudi Arabian club were keen on signing the striker earlier in the summer, but Fulham held firm despite Mitrovic’s desire to make the transfer.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Al Hilal, who are also closing in on the signing of Neymar, will go back in for Mitrovic in the hope of finally getting a deal over the line.
Klopp on ‘crazy’ transfer market
Jurgen Klopp admitted the transfer market is “crazy” has he aimed at dig at Chelsea amid the ongoing battle to sign Moises Caicedo.
The Liverpool boss confirmed on Friday that the club had reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Caicedo for £111m, but Chelsea have not given up on their top target and now appear to be leading the race again.
The Blues are also expected to sign Romeo Lavia, a player Liverpool bid three times for earlier this summer but on each occasion they were knocked back by Southampton.
Speaking after Sunday’s 1-1 draw between the sides, Mauricio Pochettino made it clear he wanted further additions to his squad before the end of the window, a request that did not surprise Klopp.
“That’s what each Chelsea manager wants and usually they get it,” the German responded.
Klopp said he had “no news” when asked for an update on the club’s pursuit of Caicedo and Lavia, but confirmed that the club remain keen on strengthening.
The Liverpool boss said: “These specific players, you can see in the moment the market is obviously crazy. It’s no secret that we are looking for something like that.”
Pochettino confirms imminent Chelsea exit for Kepa
Mauricio Pochettino confirmed before Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this afternoon that Kepa Arrizabalaga is indeed en route to Real Madrid.
He said: “With Kepa, something has happened very quickly and it’s a situation that is correct.
“He has permission to explore a different situation and we will see what happens over the next 24, 48 hours.”
Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had already confirmed the move earlier today.
“We were close to this deal and we actually wanted to present Kepa today. But he chose to join Real Madrid,” he said.
“He’s Spanish and so Kepa wanted to accept the Real proposal.”
Done deal! Manchester United sell Fred to Fenerbahce
Manchester United have sold Fred to Fenerbahce in a deal worth just under £13million.
The Brazilian cost the Red Devils in the region of £52m after signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and went on to make 213 appearances for the club across all competitions, winning his first and only trophy in last season’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley.
United deemed the 30-year-old surplus to requirements earlier this summer amid the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea.
Fenerbahce fought off interest from rivals Galatasaray and Fulham to secure Fred’s signature, agreeing personal terms and organising a medical over the weekend.
Read the full article here
Arsenal to announce David Raya deal
We are expecting Arsenal to officially announce the signing of David Raya at any time now.
The Spanish goalkeeper was present at the Emirates Stadium again yesterday as goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka secured an opening-day Premier League win over Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal have agreed to pay £3m to Brentford to take Raya on an initial season-long loan, with the option to then buy for a further £27m fee next summer.
The Gunners had wanted to get the 27-year-old registered in time to face Forest, but instead he’ll be eyeing potential involvement in the London derby against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park next Monday night.
Source link