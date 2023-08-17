Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Man United in Pavard battle; Chelsea eye Johnson; Spurs turn to Ferguson

Michael Olise will not sign for Chelsea after agreeing a surprise new contract with Crystal Palace, amid the Eagles complaints about the Blues who have now turned their attention to Brennan Johnson. It’s been a mad few days at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea appear to have lost this battle, ahead of Romeo Lavia and Deivid Washington joining. Meanwhile, Lewis Hall is set for a £28million move to Newcastle.
Arsenal are set to push to sign a new defender after Jurrien Timber’s season-threatening injury, with Benjamin Pavard linked with a move to north London, while Ansu Fati has been touted as a target in forward areas. Tottenham are eyeing Evan Ferguson and Gift Orban in their hunt for a striker.
Over at Liverpool, Wataru Endo is set to join with a medical today to solve Jurgen Klopp’s midfield crisis. Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace is also on their radar too. Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly nearing a move to Manchester United, who are also keen on Pavard. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Spurs to strengthen up front?
Tottenham could turn to Ernest Nuamah should they opt to sign a striker before the end of the window.
Richarlison is the man currently tasked with replacing Harry Kane up front, but Spurs continue to be linked with a number of forwards.
The Mail claim that Nuamah, who plays for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, is being considered, and the 19-year-old could be available for £22m.
Medical done for Endo!
Wataru Endo has completed his medical at Liverpool.
The Japanese midfielder will join the Reds for a fee in the region of £16m, as the club look to put their failed pursuits of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo behind them.
Ndombele on the move?
Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is a target for Rennes.
The French side are managed by Bruno Genesio, who worked with Ndombele at Lyon, and Le10 Sport claim that he is keen on being reunited with the Spurs outcast.
It’s suggested that a loan could be possible, even though Tottenham would prefer a permanent sale.
Szczesny: Money not the main priority
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has made it clear he has no interest in leaving Juventus to move to Saudi Arabia.
“I have no shortage of money in my life. I prefer cool challenges, and defending the Juventus goal is the coolest challenge I can give myself,” he said.
“I don’t read much about football, but I know a few players have gone there [Saudi Arabia] and I’m not surprised.
“I understand that someone can make such a decision and it seems quite logical. I believe it is worth having other priorities than pursuing money.”
The moment Olise put pen to paper!
Spurs interested in Ferguson move
Tottenham are keen on Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, but a deal this summer looks unlikely.
Spurs have unsurprisingly been linked with a number of forwards since Harry Kane’s departure, with Ferguson believed to be on the club’s shortlist.
However, Brighton CEO Paul Barber has made it clear the club have no desire to sell the 18-year-old.
“In Evan’s case, it’ll be in at least five years’ time,” he told talkSPORT when asked if Ferguson could be sold.
Sanchez attracting Monaco attention
Moncao are interested in signing Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez.
The Telegraph report that the French side have Sanchez on their shortlist, with Spurs willing to sell at the right price.
The 27-year-old played 76 minutes of Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Brentford, coming off the bench after Cristian Romero was forced off with a head injury.
Done deal!
Interesting one…
Troy Deeney has joined Forest Green Rovers as a player-coach, having left Birmingham at the end of last season.
“It’s really exciting to be here,” the 35-year-old told the club’s official website.
“I came to the game on Tuesday and got a real sense of what the club is all about. I’ve always kept an eye on Forest Green anyway and have great admiration for the Chairman and what the club stands for.”
“It’s about the next 10 years, not the next 10 months. This is the start of a new journey and I’m really excited.”
Yorke: Lukaku is good enough for Premier League
Dwight Yorke believes Man United and Tottenham should both be pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.
Chelsea remain keen on trying to find a buyer for Lukaku, with a move back to Italy among the options considered, but former United striker Yorke believes the Belgian should stay in the Premier League.
“Romelu Lukaku is absolutely still good enough to play for a top-six club,” he told OLBG.
“I think Man United or Tottenham should take Lukaku on a short-term loan deal and agree to pay a certain amount of his wages. As much as people say about Lukaku, he has a very impressive goalscoring record and he doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves.
“If you have a fired-up Lukaku who wants to play for you, he’s a match-winner and a handful for any opponent in the world.”
Race on for Pavard
Manchester United, Arsenal and Inter Milan are all interested in Benjamin Pavard.
GFFN claim that Inter are preparing a bid for the Bayern Munich defender and see him as their top target, while Man United continue to keep tabs on the situation.
It’s believed that an offer in the region of €30m could be enough to land Pavard, who is also linked with Arsenal as they consider a replacement for Jurrien Timber.
