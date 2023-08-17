20
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Man United in Pavard battle; Chelsea eye Johnson; Spurs turn to Ferguson

Michael Olise will not sign for Chelsea after agreeing a surprise new contract with Crystal Palace, amid the Eagles complaints about the Blues who have now turned their attention to Brennan Johnson. It’s been a mad few days at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea appear to have lost this battle, ahead of Romeo Lavia and Deivid Washington joining. Meanwhile, Lewis Hall is set for a £28million move to Newcastle.

Arsenal are set to push to sign a new defender after Jurrien Timber’s season-threatening injury, with Benjamin Pavard linked with a move to north London, while Ansu Fati has been touted as a target in forward areas. Tottenham are eyeing Evan Ferguson and Gift Orban in their hunt for a striker.


