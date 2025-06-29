Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea plan Gittens medical; Gyokeres chooses Arsenal; Man Utd close in on Mbeumo

Chelsea took a huge step towards a crucial transfer target on Saturday, with reports claiming a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens is all but complete. The player is due to undergo a medical in the United States imminently. It would be the second major attacking signing of the summer for the Blues, after they brought in Liam Delap earlier this month. They are also said to be weighing up moves for Alejandro Garnacho and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and have also been offered the chance to sign Emi Martinez.