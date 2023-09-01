11
Transfer news LIVE! Deadline day latest as Chelsea sign Palmer; Spurs eye deals; Amrabat to Man Utd; Arsenal

We’ve reached transfer deadline day with clubs in the Premier League and beyond scrambling to get some major deals over the line before the summer window shuts at 11pm BST tonight. Chelsea remain active in the market and are set to announce the £45million signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City this morning. While that should spell the end of their incoming business, several players are expected to leave Stamford Bridge before tonight.

One of those could be Conor Gallagher, with Tottenham weighing up a late swoop for the England midfielder. However, they must first sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is being lined up by Fulham as a potential replacement for the Bayern Munich-bound Joao Palhinha. Spurs also remain locked in talks with Nottingham Forest over the £50m-rated Brennan Johnson as they look to finish the window with a flourish.


