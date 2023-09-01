Transfer news LIVE! Deadline day latest as Chelsea sign Palmer; Spurs eye deals; Amrabat to Man Utd; Arsenal

We’ve reached transfer deadline day with clubs in the Premier League and beyond scrambling to get some major deals over the line before the summer window shuts at 11pm BST tonight. Chelsea remain active in the market and are set to announce the £45million signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City this morning. While that should spell the end of their incoming business, several players are expected to leave Stamford Bridge before tonight.
One of those could be Conor Gallagher, with Tottenham weighing up a late swoop for the England midfielder. However, they must first sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is being lined up by Fulham as a potential replacement for the Bayern Munich-bound Joao Palhinha. Spurs also remain locked in talks with Nottingham Forest over the £50m-rated Brennan Johnson as they look to finish the window with a flourish.
Sergio Reguilon is leaving Tottenham for Manchester United on loan, having passed a medical on Thursday night. United are still in hot pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat, while Liverpool and Manchester City are signing Ryan Gravenberch and Matheus Nunes respectively and Al-Ittihad remain determined to get Mohamed Salah. Arsenal continue to be linked with the likes of Eric Garcia and Alexander Bah, though the Gunners are expected to be focused mainly on outgoings today. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live on deadline day below!
Nottingham Forest beat Fulham to Callum Hudson-Odoi deal
Fulham are arguably the most active Premier League club on transfer deadline day, pushing to find replacements for Joao Palhinha and also trying to tie up a £20m deal with Everton for Alex Iwobi.
Marco Silva also wants to strengthen up front after the exit of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia and find a new full-back to follow the arrival of Timothy Castagne from Leicester earlier this week.
However, one player who won’t be heading to Craven Cottage it seems is Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Standard Sport reported yesterday that Fulham had re-opened talks with local rivals Chelsea over their exiled winger, just when it appeared that Nottingham Forest were about to get a deal over the line.
But Hudson-Odoi does look to have chosen a reunion with ex-England youth coach Steve Cooper over staying in west London, with Sky Sports reporting that he is now travelling to Nottingham to sign a contract at the City Ground and undergo a medical.
Man United face rival bidders for Sofyan Amrabat
Fulham are also now rumoured to have made a €30m permanent bid to rival Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat.
The Cottagers are striving to find replacements for midfield talisman Joao Palhinha, who is expected to join Bayern Munich before tonight’s deadline.
Turkish giants Galatasaray are also believed to be chasing Amrabat, who is not currently training with Fiorentina and did not play again in last night’s Europa Conference League play-off tie against Rapid Vienna.
After that game, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said: “There are other clubs for Amrabat too. I cannot give an answer right now, because not even I know what will happen tomorrow.
“We told Amrabat that if he has an opportunity to leave, then we’ll let him go. If this deal cannot be done, then he has two years left on his contract and will remain.
“There are many negotiations in progress. I don’t want to name names. So wait 24 hours and then you’ll know what happens.”
For what it’s worth, Amrabat is said to be fully focused on completing a switch to United at this stage.
Liverpool agree £34m Ryan Gravenberch move
Liverpool look to have completed their difficult summer midfield rebuild.
Widespread reports claim that the Reds have now reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the signing of Ryan Gravenberch.
Liverpool will pay £34.3m for the Dutch international, who has struggled to settle in Bavaria since joining from Ajax last summer.
Gravenberch will hope that a fresh start at Anfield can revitalise his promising career, having appeared just once as a substitute so far this season.
The 21-year-old should be Liverpool’s last arrival of the summer window, bar any unforeseen late opportunities that arise for Jurgen Klopp and Co.
Man United pushing for Sofyan Amrabat signing
We mentioned earlier that Manchester United were still pushing for the signing of Sofyan Amrabat.
These negotiations seem far from straightforward, with the Red Devils acutely aware of their Financial Fair Play (FFP) limitations and having apparently seen a €2m loan bid – including two separate €1m instalments with a January break clause – dismissed as derisory by a frustrated Fiorentina.
90min.com now report that the Serie A outfit would be willing to loan out Amrabat for the rest of the season, but the deal must contain an obligation to be made permanent next summer.
Fiorentina’s president Rocco Commisso has publicly confirmed that there is late rival interest in the Moroccan international, but it seems that he still only has eyes for United.
Tottenham eye Johnson and Gallagher deals
Tottenham could yet steal most of the limelight on deadline day as they ponder two potentially huge transfers to finish Ange Postecoglou’s first summer window with a flourish.
Spurs remain locked in talks with Nottingham Forest over their £50m-rated Welsh international forward Brennan Johnson, with another bid imminent.
However, Tottenham are also weighing up an approach to Chelsea for Conor Gallagher, who could be allowed to exit following the arrival of Cole Palmer.
Spurs must first though offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and is now being chased by Fulham as a potential replacement for the Bayern Munich-bound Joao Palhinha.
A number of other players could leave Tottenham today, including Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez.
Sergio Reguilon passes Man United medical
Manchester United should also be very active today, with the club still in hot pursuit of a new midfielder in the shape of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.
But while there is still work to do on that front, Erik ten Hag does at least now look to have a solution to his left-back crisis.
Standard Sport understands that Sergio Reguilon passed a medical in Manchester last night ahead of an emergency loan move from Tottenham.
The Spaniard, out of the first-team picture at Spurs, will fill in at Old Trafford with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia currently sidelined by injuries.
United moved for Reguilon after previous top target Marc Cucurella played for Chelsea against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, meaning he could not move anywhere else if he went to United and then came back to Stamford Bridge in January.
Chelsea to announce Cole Palmer deal
Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of what should be a typically hectic summer transfer deadline day.
We start at Chelsea, where an official announcement on the signing of Cole Palmer should be forthcoming early this morning.
The England Under-21 midfielder successfully passed a medical and signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge yesterday after a surprise deal was agreed with Manchester City that includes £40million up front plus another £5m in add-ons.
The coveted addition of another attacking player should signal the end of Chelsea’s latest spending spree for now, though a whole host of players could depart before tonight’s 11pm BST deadline – including Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevoh Chalobah and more.
