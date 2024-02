Around £50millon has been spent this window, compared to the record £815m spent 12 months ago. Still, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Karim Benzema and Joshua Zirkzee continue to be linked. The biggest name most likely on the move is Conor Gallagher, who has strong interest from Spurs and is available for the right price – around £45million. Chelsea could also allow Armando Broja to depart, with Fulham keen to take the striker on loan as the Blues push for an obligation to buy.