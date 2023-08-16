Transfer news LIVE! Lavia to Chelsea medical TODAY, Olise twist; Arsenal want Laporte; Liverpool eye Doucoure

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton. The Belgian midfielder will undergo a medical today after a £55million deal that could rise to £58m was agreed with Southampton, with Michael Olise also on his way to Stamford Bridge after his release clause was triggered, with Chelsea insisting that their approach for the Crystal Palace winger was fully above board. It will be a triple deal for the Blues after their record signing of Moises Caicedo already this week, with Deivid Washington also poised to sign from Santos.
Arsenal have finally announced the arrival of David Raya from Brentford, but could be forced back into the transfer market again to seek a replacement for Jurrien Timber before the deadline. The Dutch defender only joined from Ajax this summer, but sustained an injury on his Premier League debut and could be out for some time, with Mikel Arteta now said to be targeting a reunion with Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who has interest from Saudi Arabia.
Manchester United are pondering a bid for Sofyan Amrabat as they also look at Everton’s Amadou Onana and Benjamin Pavard, while Liverpool have Joao Palhinha and Cheick Doucoure on their midfield shortlist as Tottenham are linked with Romelu Lukaku, Gift Orban and now Evan Ferguson as they seek replacements for Harry Kane and talk to Lazio over Hugo Lloris. Manchester City, meanwhile, are working to sign both Jeremy Doku and Lucas Paqueta, but West Ham’s deal for Harry Maguire is off as they go after ex-Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Romeo Lavia to undergo Chelsea medical today
Romeo Lavia will undergo a medical at Chelsea today ahead of his £58m transfer from Southampton.
That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that Santos striker Deivid Washington is also completing some final medical tests this afternoon.
Both deals should be announced after that as the Blues’ latest huge summer spending drive continues.
Meanwhile, Romano says that Hakim Ziyech will also undergo his own medical at Galatasaray after Chelsea agreed a deal with the Turkish giants.
Chelsea insist Michael Olise approach above board
Chelsea insist their approach for Michael Olise has been above board, following reports that Crystal Palace are unhappy over concerns the winger may have been “tapped up”.
Olise is closing in on a move to Chelsea after the Blues activated his release clause with an offer of around £35million.
Chelsea are also finalising a move for Romeo Lavia after agreeing a £53m deal, plus £5m in add-ons, for the Southampton midfielder.
Olise is expected to be out until at least the end of September with a hamstring injury, and the 21-year-old’s move will depend on him passing a medical.
Tottenham in talks with Lazio over Hugo Lloris deal
Tottenham are in talks with Lazio over the departure of former club captain Hugo Lloris.
Spurs would ideally like a fee for Lloris, who still has a year remaining on a two-year contract agreed last summer, but the Italian club are pushing to sign him on a free transfer.
The 36-year-old confirmed at the end of last season that he would like a fresh challenge after 11 seasons with Tottenham.
He has been replaced in the squad by Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and succeeded as club captain by Heung-min Son.
Mitrovic confident over Neymar link-up after new Saudi bid
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is increasingly confident that he will get his big-money move to Saudi Arabia.
Al-Hilal have made an improved bid of £46million for Mitrovic and there are hopes that Fulham will accept the offer.
Mitrovic is in line to more than triple his £120,000-a-week wages in the Middle East.
Fulham have been reluctant to lose the Serbian striker but the latest offer from Al-Hilal is close to their asking price.
Al-Hilal are ready to pay the entire transfer fee up front, which would give Fulham funds to sign a replacement before the end of the summer window.
Deivid Washington to Chelsea update
Another update now on Chelsea’s move for young star Deivid Washington.
The Athletic’s Simon Johnson reports that the Brazilian striker, 18, has not yet signed his long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, contrary to earlier reports, but that it is considered a formality at this stage that he will do so soon.
He adds that no decision over a potential immediate loan move has yet been taken by Chelsea, with Ligue 1 club Strasbourg an obvious leading contender due to their partnership with the Blues.
But it sounds like there are other sides in the mix too.
Chelsea agree Hakim Ziyech deal with Galatasaray
Chelsea have agreed a deal with Galatasaray for the sale of Hakim Ziyech, Nizaar Kinsella reports.
The Blues are hopeful that this transfer doesn’t fall through after previous trouble trying to offload the Moroccan winger, with a proposed switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr collapsing in June.
Ziyech also saw a proposed loan move to Paris Saint-Germain scuppered on deadline day back in the January window.
Arsenal receive Nottingham Forest bid for Nuno Tavares
Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares could be about to reunite with former Gunners team-mate Matt Turner at Nottingham Forest.
American international Turner swapped the Emirates Stadium for the City Ground last week on a four-year contract as Arsenal moved for Brentford’s David Raya as upgraded competition for No1 Aaron Ramsdale, facing a swift reunion with his ex-employers on Premier League opening weekend.
Now he could be joined in the East Midlands by Tavares, with Fabrizio Romano reporting this morning that Forest have submitted an official bid for the Portuguese as Steve Cooper targets a new full-back option.
Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica in 2021 but has made just 28 appearances across all competitions and spent last season on loan in France with Marseille.
Liverpool consider Palhinha, Doucoure, Amrabat and Phillips
Chelsea’s deals for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia have left transfer rivals Liverpool red-faced and scrambling for midfield alternatives before the deadline.
The Reds are still desperate for further reinforcements in the middle of the park after the earlier summer arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, having lost both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia to follow the exits of the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Liverpool have now drawn up a new shortlist of midfield options according to the Daily Mail, which includes Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Cheick Doucoure at Crystal Palace.
Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Khephren Thuram of Nice are also apparently being considered.
Arsenal face new rival in Aymeric Laporte chase
If Arsenal are going to make any move for Aymeric Laporte, then it appears that time is very much of the essence.
The Gunners are once again being linked with the Spanish international defender – bumped further down the Etihad pecking order by the arrival of Josko Gvardiol – as they seek a replacement for injured summer signing Jurrien Timber.
However, the Daily Mail are now reporting that City have since accepted an undisclosed bid for Laporte, 29, from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.
Laporte is currently in Athens as City prepare to face Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup tonight.
Man City plot new bids for Lucas Paqueta and Jeremy Doku
Manchester City are also making significant moves as we edge closer to the summer transfer deadline.
Last season’s Treble winners also wanted Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, but now look to have lost out to Chelsea in that particular race.
Fabrizio Romano reports they are plotting a new bid for Rennes’ Belgian winger Jeremy Doku instead, with a fresh offer also in the works for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta.
