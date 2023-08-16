Transfer news LIVE! Lavia to Chelsea medical TODAY, Olise twist; Arsenal want Laporte; Liverpool eye Doucoure

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton. The Belgian midfielder will undergo a medical today after a £55million deal that could rise to £58m was agreed with Southampton, with Michael Olise also on his way to Stamford Bridge after his release clause was triggered, with Chelsea insisting that their approach for the Crystal Palace winger was fully above board. It will be a triple deal for the Blues after their record signing of Moises Caicedo already this week, with Deivid Washington also poised to sign from Santos.

Arsenal have finally announced the arrival of David Raya from Brentford, but could be forced back into the transfer market again to seek a replacement for Jurrien Timber before the deadline. The Dutch defender only joined from Ajax this summer, but sustained an injury on his Premier League debut and could be out for some time, with Mikel Arteta now said to be targeting a reunion with Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who has interest from Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United are pondering a bid for Sofyan Amrabat as they also look at Everton’s Amadou Onana and Benjamin Pavard, while Liverpool have Joao Palhinha and Cheick Doucoure on their midfield shortlist as Tottenham are linked with Romelu Lukaku, Gift Orban and now Evan Ferguson as they seek replacements for Harry Kane and talk to Lazio over Hugo Lloris. Manchester City, meanwhile, are working to sign both Jeremy Doku and Lucas Paqueta, but West Ham’s deal for Harry Maguire is off as they go after ex-Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!