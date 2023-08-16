2
33
3
40
45
49
22
20
16
35
13
25
43
21
9
47
18
50
30
44
1
24
10
26
46
31
7
11
4
34
23
29
37
48
32
38
39
15
5
14
8

Transfer news LIVE! Lavia to Chelsea medical TODAY, Olise twist; Arsenal want Laporte; Liverpool eye Doucoure

143 5 minutes read


Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton. The Belgian midfielder will undergo a medical today after a £55million deal that could rise to £58m was agreed with Southampton, with Michael Olise also on his way to Stamford Bridge after his release clause was triggered, with Chelsea insisting that their approach for the Crystal Palace winger was fully above board. It will be a triple deal for the Blues after their record signing of Moises Caicedo already this week, with Deivid Washington also poised to sign from Santos.

Arsenal have finally announced the arrival of David Raya from Brentford, but could be forced back into the transfer market again to seek a replacement for Jurrien Timber before the deadline. The Dutch defender only joined from Ajax this summer, but sustained an injury on his Premier League debut and could be out for some time, with Mikel Arteta now said to be targeting a reunion with Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who has interest from Saudi Arabia.


Source link

143 5 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Rory McIlroy reveals YouTube inspiration as he stays in mix for US Open

Rory McIlroy reveals YouTube inspiration as he stays in mix for US Open

West Ham XI vs Fiorentina: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Europa Conference League

West Ham XI vs Fiorentina: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Europa Conference League

Liton Das, bowlers help Bangladesh clinch series

Zimbabwe cleared to host Bangladesh cricket tour despite sports ban

Peter Drury to replace Martin Tyler as Sky Sports’ main Premier League commentator next season

Peter Drury to replace Martin Tyler as Sky Sports’ main Premier League commentator next season

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo