37
46
2
11
47
49
13
44
35
22
38
40
39
50
7
18
14
48
45
29
32
23
21
1
10
4
43
34
25
33
20
9
16
15
31
5
26
30
3
24
8

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal miss out on long-term target; Caicedo to Chelsea; Van de Ven update

128 1 minute read


There is still plenty of life left in the summer transfer window despite a flurry of early deals. Arsenal are linked with moves for Mohammed Kudus and Romeo Lavia ahead of a selling spree that could see several players moved on, although long-term target Moussa Diaby appears to be heading to Aston Villa.

Chelsea are very much still in the race for Moises Caicedo while a deal with Montpellier for Elye Wahi continues to progress. Today should see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Marseille on a free transfer and Conor Gallagher has caught the eye of both Tottenham and West Ham.


Source link

128 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

When do the Ashes start in 2023? Full schedule and how to watch

When do the Ashes start in 2023? Full schedule and how to watch

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘done deal’; Rice update; Chelsea medical for Jackson; Man United, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘done deal’; Rice update; Chelsea medical for Jackson; Man United, Spurs latest

Wimbledon curfew forces Andy Murray to return on Friday to complete Stefanos Tsitsipas match

Wimbledon curfew forces Andy Murray to return on Friday to complete Stefanos Tsitsipas match

NBA All-Star Game Live Stream Reddit 2021 Online

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo