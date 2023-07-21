Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal miss out on long-term target; Caicedo to Chelsea; Van de Ven update

There is still plenty of life left in the summer transfer window despite a flurry of early deals. Arsenal are linked with moves for Mohammed Kudus and Romeo Lavia ahead of a selling spree that could see several players moved on, although long-term target Moussa Diaby appears to be heading to Aston Villa.

Chelsea are very much still in the race for Moises Caicedo while a deal with Montpellier for Elye Wahi continues to progress. Today should see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Marseille on a free transfer and Conor Gallagher has caught the eye of both Tottenham and West Ham.

Spurs have reportedly decided to advance with a move for Micky van de Ven and they’re also nearing a deal to sign Ashley Phillips from Blackburn. Andre Onana is now a Manchester United player with Rasmus Hojlund next on their list, whereas Liverpool are set to lose both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.