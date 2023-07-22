5
Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe to Arsenal back on; Chelsea suffer Caicedo blow; Spurs latest

There is still plenty of life left in the summer transfer window despite a flurry of early deals. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to talk of signing Kylian Mbappe while Mohammed Kudus and Romeo Lavia are targets, amid plans to sell on a number of reserves. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are tipped to be preparing a world-record offer for Mbappe.

Chelsea are very much still in the race for Moises Caicedo and Roberto De Zerbi has issued a hands-off warning amid Brighton’s £100million valuation of the midfielder. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Marseille on a free transfer and Conor Gallagher has caught the eye of both Tottenham and West Ham.


