Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe to Arsenal back on; Chelsea suffer Caicedo blow; Spurs latest

There is still plenty of life left in the summer transfer window despite a flurry of early deals. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to talk of signing Kylian Mbappe while Mohammed Kudus and Romeo Lavia are targets, amid plans to sell on a number of reserves. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are tipped to be preparing a world-record offer for Mbappe.

Chelsea are very much still in the race for Moises Caicedo and Roberto De Zerbi has issued a hands-off warning amid Brighton’s £100million valuation of the midfielder. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Marseille on a free transfer and Conor Gallagher has caught the eye of both Tottenham and West Ham.

Spurs have reportedly decided to advance with a move for Micky van de Ven and they’re also nearing a deal to sign Ashley Phillips from Blackburn. Andre Onana is officially a Manchester United player with Rasmus Hojlund next on their list, whereas Liverpool are set to lose both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.