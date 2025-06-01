Why the transfer window is open for 10 days

Let the Manchester United fire sale begin as Arsenal pursue a striker and Premier League champions Liverpool consider breaking their club record this summer

Everything must go. Okay not everything, but few clubs will be busier than Manchester United this summer.

Every United player is effectively up for sale for the right price, The i Paper reported this week, with captain Bruno Fernandes potentially headlining five big-money exits that could fetch the club £250m.

Transfer business officially starts on Sunday 1 June, with the first of two transfer windows now open.

Here we explain the reason behind two windows and look at 20 transfers that could be sewn up in the next 10 days or beyond.

Why are there two transfer windows?

Extraordinary circumstances call for an extraordinary summer. The first-ever 32-team Club World Cup is nearly upon us, and it has proved controversial given the added load it is asking of players at teams including Chelsea and Manchester City.

Nevertheless, a total prize pot of $1bn (£740m) sweetens the inclusion, with City and Chelsea capable of earning almost £100m if they win the Club World Cup in the USA.

That tournament starts on 14 June and prompted Fifa to grant a special transfer window from 1-10 June.

This explains Trent Alexander-Arnold’s €10m (£8.4m) move to Real Madrid from Liverpool a month before his contract expired. The transfer has been confirmed already, but his Real career officially starts on 1 June and allows the England international to play in the Club World Cup.

And while designed for the Club World Cup teams, the extra transfer window is open to all clubs.

The second transfer window will then open on 16 June and close on 1 September.

Why does the transfer window close for five days?

Fifa grants 16 weeks of transfer business a year, and so the window will close for five days from 11-15 June to ensure the second transfer window runs until 1 September, a typical date for the summer deadline day across European leagues.

On both deadline days, the 10 June and 1 September, the window will close at 7pm in the UK.

20 transfers to look out for

Bruno Fernandes: The i Paper reported on Friday that the Manchester United captain has a week to decide whether to accept Al-Hilal’s £200m contract offer. Notably, Al-Hilal are the only Saudi Pro League side playing the Club World Cup.

Alejandro Garnacho: The list could feature 20 United players alone but we’ll leave it at two. Garnacho is almost certainly off, and The i Paper understands Napoli are the frontrunners with a compromise of £50m on the cards.

Liam Delap: This could be done quickly. The Ipswich Town striker has picked Chelsea over United for reasons The i Paper explain here, and a medical could reportedly take place on Monday.

Florian Wirtz: Liverpool could break their transfer record for the German attacking midfielder, reportedly submitting a £105m offer. Bayer Leverkusen may hold out for more amid interest from Bayern Munich. Reports suggest Manchester City are out of the race.

Florian Wirtz is wanted by Liverpool and Bayern Munich (Photo: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo: The 40-year-old declared his Al-Nassr chapter “over”. He could yet stay, but Club World Cup participants Al-Hilal, Botafogo, Wydad and Monterrey are all possibilities, likewise Los Angeles FC.

Kevin De Bruyne: The Manchester City midfielder could be on his way to Napoli. He is not short of offers though and hasn’t ruled out a move to another Premier League club.

Bryan Mbeumo: Like teammate Yoane Wissa the Brentford forward is on the market for the right price. The i Paper understands Newcastle view Mbeumo as a top target.

Martin Zubimendi: The mission to end their run as the bridesmaid could mean Arsenal start with the signature of the Spanish midfielder from Real Sociedad.

Martin Zubimendi could soon be an Arsenal player (Photo: Getty)

Tijjani Reijnders: With a restoration project of their own, Manchester City have been linked with the AC Milan midfielder.

Hugo Ekitike: Liverpool and Chelsea are said to be in the queue for the 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

Viktor Gyokeres: The Sporting striker is reportedly a target for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. Let battle commence.

Benjamin Sesko: Another in-demand striker, RB Leipzig is most regularly linked with Arsenal.

Jonathan David: The i Paper understands Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham all enquired about the striker, but Napoli and Juventus lead the way.

Matheus Cunha: This one is almost done. Manchester United have triggered his release clause and confirmation may not be far away.

Jack Grealish: Where next after a season largely on the bench at Manchester City? A return to Aston Villa? Abroad? He would be box-office at Newcastle, says Mark Douglas.

Jobe Bellingham: The Sunderland midfielder could yet fellow his brother’s pathway to Germany but has a big decision to make.

Jobe Bellingham tasted promotion to the Premier League with Sunderland (Photo: Getty)

Milos Kerkez: Bournemouth’s 21-year-old left-back is a player wanted by Liverpool and Manchester City, The i Paper reports.

Alexander Isak: One for the maybe pile. Perhaps the most-wanted striker in the world, but he won’t go cheap, and Arsenal and Liverpool may baulk at Newcastle’s asking price likely north of £150m.

Emiliano Martinez: After seemingly waving goodbye to Aston Villa, the goalkeeper has been linked with Manchester United and Saudi clubs.

Eberechi Eze: After his FA Cup heroics, Crystal Palace’s phone might be busy this summer. Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are fans.