Travel models making holidays accessible for township travellers – Resort holidays and hotel stays in South Africa have long been seen as the domain of the wealthy, with many South Africans unable to afford a local getaway. A township travel pilot initiative by Dream Hotels & Resorts in partnership with TUU Post. TUU Post are a township tech franchise that brings new services like travel into community internet cafés and stores. The initiative is currently in its pilot phase. They are operating across five TUU post stores. Three in Soweto, one in Alexandra and one in Katlehong. The company aims to put value-driven, experience-rich holidays within the reach of more South Africans.

Clyde Keevy, head of leisure sales at Dream Hotels & Resorts, says the company is looking to grow its footprint across more communities in the country. This, to further expand access to affordable local travel.

“We’ve created a model that allows South Africans in every corner of the country to enjoy their own land in the style and comfort. This is synonymous with a Dream Hotels & Resorts experience. Residents can walk into a local business and book a getaway without needing a credit card, long-term contract or a big upfront deposit. This makes all the difference for households managing tight budgets.” ~ Clyde Keevy

Stokvel-enabled travel experiences? Yes, please

The pilot intiative is built on the foundation of Dream Escapes, a flexible month-to-month vacation product currently offered by the company. It allows customers to accumulate holiday credits and top them up when they’re ready to travel. With no credit checks or long-term contracts required, aspirational young travellers, families and stokvel groups can benefit from a pay-as-you-go model that works with their financial realities. With more than R50 billion estimated to circulate annually through stokvels in South Africa, the culture of saving collectively and planning as a group aligns well with the Dream Escapes philosophy. “This market knows how to plan and save but just haven’t had the right resources or trusted channels to book holidays,” Keevy explains.

The pilot also creates opportunity for local business owners. By embedding travel services into township businesses, many of which already serve as trusted payment and admin points, the initiative empowers the local economy. Store owners earn commission on bookings and can act as micro-agents, creating a new layer of grassroots entrepreneurship in the travel sector.

Introducing the Blue Marlin All Inclusive Seascape

One standout property already embracing this new direction is the Blue Marlin All Inclusive Seascape. A refreshed experience at one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most beloved resorts. Designed to simplify travel planning, this all-inclusive model combines meals, selected activities and accommodation into one upfront price. It’s especially attractive for first-time travellers and group organisers like stokvels, who value budgeting certainty and curated holiday experiences without hidden costs.

Dream Hotels & Resorts is also trialling a lay-by style payment facility in partnership with the stokvel community. This has started at the Blue Marlin All Inclusive Seascape. This flexible system was developed in collaboration with LayUp . It allows guests to secure holidays through smaller, interest-free instalments. This, serving as another step in removing financial barriers to travel.

While the township travel pilot initiative is still in early days, it’s informed by insights from the repositioning of Blue Marlin, which was designed to attract younger, experience-hungry South Africans who are prioritising comfort, entertainment and value over high-end exclusivity. That same thinking now applies to the township pilot, which is already seeing early traction.

Vacation ownership outperforming hotel occupancy rates

It also aligns with a broader trend. Where vacation ownership is currently outperforming hotel occupancy rates in South Africa. This, with an average of 79% according to VOASA ( 2024 ). This signals a growing appetite for more flexible, long-term approaches to travel.

“Our work now lies in gently educating first-time travellers about how the system works. Offering flexible payment options like PayFlex, EFT and now LayUp, and building their trust in an industry that has long felt inaccessible,” Keevy adds. “There’s no reason why a young family in Soweto or a Katlehong-based stokvel shouldn’t be able to book weekend getaways. With the same ease and joy as a tourist from Germany or Joburg North.”

This pilot is part of a broader effort by Dream Hotels & Resorts. To pioneer new tourism models in underserved markets. By reimagining how and where travel can be booked and paid for, and by partnering with trusted community networks. The brand is helping shape a more inclusive, accessible travel ecosystem that can be scaled across South Africa.

For more information or to explore Dream Escapes vacation ownership options visit Dreamescapes here. You ca visit your nearest TUU Post store too.