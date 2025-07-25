Travis Kelce Shares Rare Photos With Taylor Swift Amid Marriage Rumors

The power couple had spent so much time out of the spotlight ever since the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

It was a rough night for the couple, as not only did Kelce and his team miss out on the chance to have an unprecedented three-peat at football’s biggest came, Swift got brutally booed.

When shown on the jumbotron inside Caesars Superdome, a smattering of cheers was overtaken by jeers, as the Philly fans tried their best to ruin the singer’s spirits. She warily looked to both sides while onscreen, with a nervous smile taking over her face.

Kelce and Swift set their very public romance to private after that highly disappointing evening.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders revealed the pair were spotted house hunting in Montana.

Sources claimed the couple could put down roots in Montana because there’s “no paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place.”

The couple began dating in the summer of 2023, and took their romance public when Swift appeared in the stands at a Chiefs game in September of that year.