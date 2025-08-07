Tungwarara disburses nearly US$200K to ZANU PF affiliates

SAMUEL NJINGA IN MASVINGO

Special Advisor to the President, Dr Paul Tungwarara, has disbursed nearly US$200,000 from the Presidential Revolving Fund to eight ZANU PF-affiliated groups in Masvingo.

In his address, Tungwarara issued a stern warning against the misuse of the funds, urging recipients to uphold principles of transparency, accountability, and collective empowerment.

The disbursement ceremony, held at the Masvingo Provincial Showgrounds, saw US$50,000 allocated to the Children of War Veterans, while other groups received the following amounts: Vapostori for ED (US$20,000), Cross Border Traders for ED (US$20,000), Hairdressers for ED (US$20,000), Vendors for ED (US$20,000), Nurses for ED (US$20,000), Pastors for ED (US$10,000), and Boys DzaMdara (US$20,000).

Addressing the gathering, Tungwarara emphasised that the revolving fund is part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s broader grassroots empowerment drive, aimed at realising Vision 2030—a national aspiration to achieve upper middle-income status.

“This fund comes from the heart of the President. It is not mine. I stand before you not as a big man but as a messenger,” Tungwarara said. “Don’t hate me if you don’t get anything. I am just a conduit. Let’s not fight each other or tarnish the President’s image.”

He cautioned against the emergence of dubious actors who exploit the programme by soliciting bribes or creating fake affiliate groups to access funds.

“There is no affiliation fee required. Those who are making people pay to get access to the fund must stop immediately,” he warned. “A monitoring committee will be put in place to ensure the funds are used correctly.”

Tungwarara stressed that the initiative is not a charity handout, but a revolving facility that must be repaid—interest-free—to ensure its sustainability and benefit future recipients.

“Our money is not stolen. It doesn’t disappear. No excuses will be entertained for missing funds,” he said. “Bank accounts must be opened to ensure transparency and accountability.”

He made it clear that any cases of abuse or misappropriation would result in arrest and prosecution.

“The purpose of this fund is to win support, not to lose it. National chairpersons of affiliate groups must desist from any form of abuse. Let us protect the image of the President and the party,” he said.

Addressing the Children of War Veterans directly, Tungwarara relayed a personal message from President Mnangagwa, who urged them to honour the legacy of their parents through meaningful contributions to national development.

“By availing this fund to the children of war veterans, His Excellency is saying: ‘Please carry the legacy of your fathers by building Zimbabwe,’” Tungwarara said.

In his remarks to the clergy, Tungwarara challenged the notion that poverty is synonymous with piety. He called for the financial empowerment of pastors and other spiritual leaders.

“It is not true that those who are poor deserve heaven, as preached by some. Ministers of the word must also be empowered financially,” he said.

The Presidential Revolving Fund, he explained, complements broader government-led initiatives such as Village Business Units. These projects, according to Tungwarara, are transforming rural communities by generating employment and promoting food security through ventures like fish farming and vegetable production.

“This is about building our country and ensuring no one and no place is left behind,” he said.

The fund has emerged as a vital pillar of ZANU PF’s grassroots mobilisation and economic empowerment strategy. However, its success hinges on stringent monitoring systems, responsible stewardship by affiliate leaders, and continued political commitment to inclusive development.

If properly managed, the Presidential Revolving Fund could play a significant role in improving livelihoods, stimulating local economies, and reinforcing the party’s support base ahead of future electoral contests.

