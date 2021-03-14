Tupac Shakur 1994 Exclusive Interview With Ed Gordon
Happy Birthday to the legendary Tupac Shakur. In honor of the revolutionary rapper, here is an exclusive 1994 interview with BET Host Ed Gordon. #Tupac #HappyBirthdayTupac
