5
24
10
29
9
2
39
8
1
35
49
14
3
37
22
26
38
34
13
30
33
44
4
18
11
46
43
20
16
40
32
23
25
48
15
31
Turkey vs Portugal lineups: Euro 2024 confirmed team news, predicted XIs and injury latest

Turkey vs Portugal lineups: Euro 2024 confirmed team news, predicted XIs and injury latest

2024-06-20Last Updated: 2024-06-20
341 Less than a minute


Roberto Martinez could shuffle his pack after a last-gasp opening win


Source link

2024-06-20Last Updated: 2024-06-20
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson expected to feature against Arsenal after wrist surgery

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson expected to feature against Arsenal after wrist surgery

2023-10-10
Transfer news LIVE! Osimhen to Chelsea; Arsenal in Zirkzee update; Man Utd, Tottenham latest; Olise decision

Transfer news LIVE! Osimhen to Chelsea; Arsenal in Zirkzee update; Man Utd, Tottenham latest; Olise decision

2024-01-15
Divin Mubama approaching pivotal period at West Ham as attacking worries mount for David Moyes

Divin Mubama approaching pivotal period at West Ham as attacking worries mount for David Moyes

2023-11-21
West Ham vs Chelsea | Evening Standard

West Ham vs Chelsea | Evening Standard

2023-08-20
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo