Two riders die after 11-bike crash in British Supersport Championship race

Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, died after the ‘catastrophic accident’

Two riders have died after a “catastrophic accident” during a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

English rider Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, of New Zealand, were fatally injured in a “major chain reaction” incident involving 11 bikes on the first lap of the race on Monday.

Series director Stuart Higgs said the crash was “severe and catastrophic” as he announced the event had been cancelled.

Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR), who oversee circuit operations at Oulton Park, released a statement saying a third rider, Tom Tunstall, had sustained “significant injuries”.

“Owen Jenner, 21, was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre, where despite further resuscitation treatment he died from a catastrophic head injury,” MSVR said.

“Shane Richardson, 29, was initially treated trackside and then taken to the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died prior to arrival.

“Tom Tunstall, 47, was initially treated on the track and was taken to the circuit medical centre, he was later transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries.”

Riders Carl Harris, Max Morgan, Cameron Hall, Freddie Barnes and Morgan McLaren-Wood sustained minor injuries and were treated at the circuit medical centre.

Lewis Jones, Corey Tinker and George Edwards were not injured, despite being involved in the accident.

Cheshire Police has launched an investigation into the “two deaths on behalf of the coroner”.

A statement from the force added: “Emergency services were called to the scene following the collision which resulted in two riders being fatally injured and another with serious injuries.

“The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and [MSVR] are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Police.”

Oulton Park was hosting the first round of the 2025 championship when the incident occurred.