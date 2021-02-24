Tyga Steps Out with New Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

Tyga has a new boo.

The Well Done Fever rapper stepped out with his girlfriend Camaryn Swanson on Monday (Feb. 22). The couple enjoyed a day out at Walt Disney World in Florida with Tyga’s 8-year-old son King Cairo.

After keeping things low key, they made their relationship Instagram official, sharing photos from their Disney date on social media. Tyga can be seen with his hand around the 22-year-old model while snapping a masked selfie in front of the Magic Kingdom.

Camaryn shared the pic with her followers and captioned it with two heart emojis. The pair also showed PDA while coupled up on a private plane as Tyga lovingly scratches her chin.







It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating, but the two have previously appeared together on social media. Earlier this month, Tyga surprised his girlfriend with a watch for her birthday.

Camaryn is an influencer and fashion designer from Miami with over 150,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok. She and her sister Elle Swanson also run the Meaning of Mine, a lifestyle and fashion company.

Tyga was previously in high-profile relationships with Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, the mother of King Cairo.