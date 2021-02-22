Tyler, the Creator Provides Soundtrack for Coca-Cola Commercial

Tyler, the Creator has kept a low profile over the past year, but he returns as part of a new commercial for Coca-Cola.

The Grammy-winning rapper scored the music for the soft drink giant’s new campaign “Open That Coca-Cola.” The two-minute ad features people from all walks of life—from kids at a corner store to a choir—who start dancing and doing the Coca-Cola Kick Shuffle once they open a bottle and take a sip of Coke. Tyler’s funky instrumental, including drums and his own vocals, provides the soundtrack to the feel-good spot.

Taking to Twitter, the Golf Wang founder proudly shared his latest work. “mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fu**ing ran with it. commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss,” tweeted Tyler, who also played the flute.

Back in 2013, Tyler directed a controversial commercial for Pepsi-owned Mountain Dew, which was pulled for portraying racial stereotypes and making light of violence toward women. However, he dismissed the criticism, telling Billboard, “There’s no type of hate being portrayed in that work of art at all.”