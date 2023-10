It meant Fury seemingly needed a stoppage in the final round to avoid what would surely have been the biggest shock in boxing history, but he showed no real urgency and instead it was Ngannou pushing the pace up the final bell. That sent it to the scorecards, where Fury earned a split-decision win to boos around the arena, as one judge scored it 95-94 to Ngannou and the other two went 96-93 and 95-94 for Fury.