33
22
48
40
2
20
18
8
5
10
29
15
26
38
43
4
16
37
30
25
23
9
14
24
13
49
34
32
39
46
31
35
1
3
11
44
Tyson Fury causes controversy with Ukraine war comments after Oleksandr Usyk defeat

Tyson Fury causes controversy with Ukraine war comments after Oleksandr Usyk defeat

2024-05-19Last Updated: 2024-05-19
341 Less than a minute


Fury criticised for comments that followed his split-decision loss in Riyadh


Source link

2024-05-19Last Updated: 2024-05-19
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England hit with double injury blow as Keira Walsh ruled out of Women’s Nations League

England hit with double injury blow as Keira Walsh ruled out of Women’s Nations League

2023-09-13
Hatters boss has 'high hopes' for McAtee after striker wins Barnsley's Goal of the Month award

Hatters boss has 'high hopes' for McAtee after striker wins Barnsley's Goal of the Month award

2024-01-11
Wales vs Fiji: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Wales vs Fiji: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

2023-09-08
Tottenham vs Luton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, starting lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham vs Luton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, starting lineups, TV, prediction

2024-03-30
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo