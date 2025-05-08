U.S. envoy calls for trade-led ties amid sanctions debate

Relations between Zimbabwe and the United States have remained frosty for decades.

Despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s efforts to thaw the relationship through his administration’s “engagement and re-engagement” policy, Washington has maintained targeted sanctions—now limited to just 11 individuals, including Mnangagwa himself. While the U.S. continues to cite corruption and human rights violations as key obstacles to full re-engagement, it insists it is committed to fostering trade and investment between businesses in both countries.

Business Times reporter Sitheni Nleya (S.N.) sat down with the United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont (A.P.T.), for an interview during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

Their wide-ranging conversation touched on the current state of Zimbabwe-U.S. relations, sanctions, trade, and the role of American aid.

S.N.: What has been your general impression of Zimbabwe since beginning your tour of duty? Where do you see opportunities for cooperation?

A.P.T.: First of all, it’s the honour of a lifetime to serve as U.S Ambassador to this beautiful country. Zimbabwe has so much to appreciate—the incredible landscapes, especially after a generous rainy season, are lush and striking. I was in Matobo, cycling with the mayor and admiring the granite outcrops and wildflowers.

But beyond the scenery, what impresses me most is the energy, intellect, and creativity of the Zimbabwean people. People often speak of mineral resources beneath the ground, but I’m far more interested in the talent and potential on the ground. That human capital is Zimbabwe’s true strength, and I hope both our governments can work together to unlock that potential.

S.N.: What key issues would you advise the Zimbabwean government to prioritise right now?

A.P.T.: Our long-standing goal has always been for Zimbabwe to become a self-sufficient, self-reliant nation—one that can stand on its own two feet so we can be equal partners in addressing global challenges. That goal hasn’t changed under the current U.S. administration.

Since my arrival, I’ve focused on improving the investment climate. Across the board—from the private sector to civil society and government—I hear a desire for more American engagement. We’re eager to work together to make Zimbabwe a more attractive destination for U.S. companies looking to invest globally. There are real opportunities here.

S.N.: How has the new U.S. administration adjusted its foreign policy towards Zimbabwe? Do you anticipate a softer approach or a continuation of existing policies?

A.P.T.: The fundamental policy hasn’t shifted. We still want Zimbabwe to be a self-sufficient nation. We’re incredibly proud of our track record here—we’ve been the largest bilateral donor since independence, having invested over $5 billion in health, education, and economic development.

What’s evolving now is a transition from an aid-based relationship to a trade-based one. That aligns perfectly with our current efforts to improve the investment environment. We’re excited to move in this direction.

S.N.: Having travelled widely within Zimbabwe, you’ve seen firsthand the humanitarian challenges many Zimbabweans face. What is the current state of U.S. aid, and how can it better support those in need?

A.P.T.: For 45 years, we’ve invested heavily in the health sector here—because a healthy population contributes directly to economic growth. We’ve supported farmers, expanded educational opportunities, and currently have around 1,900 Zimbabwean students studying in the U.S.

But after decades of assistance, it’s time for the government to take greater ownership of these successes. We want to move into a true partnership where Zimbabwe can carry more of the load and shape its own future with resilience.

S.N.: At the start of your tenure, you emphasised prosperity, human rights, and anti-corruption as key focus areas. How would you assess Zimbabwe’s progress on these fronts today?

A.P.T.: We continue to believe that a strong economy must be underpinned by strong democratic institutions. As Secretary Rubio said in his Independence Day message to Zimbabwe, a free-market economy requires the rule of law and genuine anti-corruption efforts.

That legal and institutional predictability is what investors look for. We’re in ongoing discussions with the government on how to build that kind of stable, reliable investment environment—not just for U.S. firms, but for high-quality investors worldwide.

S.N.: While President Biden officially ended the Zimbabwe-specific sanctions program, additional measures under the Global Magnitsky Act were imposed on a smaller group of Zimbabwean officials. How do you respond to allegations that the U.S. is unfairly targeting Zimbabwe’s leadership?

A.P.T.: It’s important to clarify the facts. The old sanctions list had nearly 100 individuals—now there are only 11 Zimbabweans targeted under Global Magnitsky. That’s 11 out of over 700 individuals worldwide from 44 countries.

So, statistically, Zimbabwe is underrepresented, not singled out. The Global Magnitsky Act is about addressing corruption and human rights abuses globally—not targeting a single nation unfairly.

S.N.: ZANU-PF has repeatedly accused the U.S. of funding opposition figures under the guise of aid. How do you respond to this narrative?

A.P.T.: Those claims are simply false—and, frankly, a bit insulting to the intelligence of Zimbabweans. It’s condescending to suggest that citizens need foreign funding to see problems in their own society and speak out.

A vibrant democracy thrives on open debate. Criticism is not only natural—it’s essential. Our aid has always focused on public health, including lifting the HIV burden from the government by supporting 1.2 million people with treatment over the past 20 years.

We’ve also supported education and youth exchanges to empower Zimbabweans to build their own future. The aim has always been to help Zimbabwe become a self-sustaining, thriving society.

Related