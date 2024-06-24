When do England play next? Euros 2024 group stages near end
England need to maintain their unbeaten record against Slovenia when they meet in Cologne, after which fans will have a better idea how the last-16 stage will look.
Germany are hosting players from 23 other nations at 10 world-class stadiums nationwide during the month-long tournament.
As we near the end of the group stages, here’s what you need to know about England’s next game.
Marc Guehi helps teammate Kieran Trippier get up after a foul during a Group C match between Serbia and England
Andreea Alexandru / AP
When do England play next?
England will take on Slovenia on June 25 at the Cologne Stadium in the west German city.
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm UK time, with coverage of the game set to be broadcast on the BBC.
Given the teams’ track records, early predictions have tipped the match in England’s favour – but, as ever, there’s still all to play for.
While England has clearly shown its edge over Slovenia in the past, the teams also did have one draw in 2017.
Jude Bellingham waves to fans at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Adam Davy / PA Wire
Where to watch England play Slovenia
Limited tickets are still available for those who want to get in on the action by supporting England at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.
But for the Three Lions fans can’t make it to Germany, there are plenty of options to watch the game on TV.
Most of the country will be tuning in to the match on Tuesday evening, either at home or at the pub.
The game will be aired live on BBC One, and streamed on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
