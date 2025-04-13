UFC 314 LIVE: Pimblett vs Chandler updates and results before Volkanovski vs Lopes

Topping tonight’s stacked bill at Kaseya Center after Pimblett vs Chandler is Alexander Volkanovski, who will attempt to win back the featherweight title he lost to Ilia Topuria last year. The belt has since been vacated and standing between the Australian and a second championship reign is Brazil’s Diego Lopes, whose compatriot Patricio Pitbull is also competing tonight as the legendary four-time Bellator world champion makes his UFC debut aged 37 against Yair Rodriguez.