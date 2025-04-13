33
8
20
11
37
44
29
40
24
10
18
34
4
5
22
38
30
3
49
26
9
14
2
31
16
13
1
39
48
43
15
35
46
25
32
23
UFC 314 LIVE: Pimblett vs Chandler updates and results before Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC 314 LIVE: Pimblett vs Chandler updates and results before Volkanovski vs Lopes

2025-04-13Last Updated: 2025-04-13
340 Less than a minute


Topping tonight’s stacked bill at Kaseya Center after Pimblett vs Chandler is Alexander Volkanovski, who will attempt to win back the featherweight title he lost to Ilia Topuria last year. The belt has since been vacated and standing between the Australian and a second championship reign is Brazil’s Diego Lopes, whose compatriot Patricio Pitbull is also competing tonight as the legendary four-time Bellator world champion makes his UFC debut aged 37 against Yair Rodriguez.


Source link

2025-04-13Last Updated: 2025-04-13
340 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Premier League sponsorship rules declared ‘void’ after Man City legal challenge

Premier League sponsorship rules declared ‘void’ after Man City legal challenge

2025-02-14
Everton pursue £30m midfielder as Trippier and Broja deals stall

Everton pursue £30m midfielder as Trippier and Broja deals stall

2024-08-28
Pedro Porro hints at Tottenham injury return with FPL message

Pedro Porro hints at Tottenham injury return with FPL message

2024-02-21
Chelsea FC handed Malo Gusto fitness boost as Pochettino faces Enzo Fernandez concern

Chelsea FC handed Malo Gusto fitness boost as Pochettino faces Enzo Fernandez concern

2024-03-25
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo