UFC 317 LIVE: Topuria vs Oliveira results and updates after Pantoja beats Kara-France

The undefeated Topuria is seeking to become only the 10th fighter in UFC history to win a title in two different weight divisions, having already reigned as the featherweight champion after dethroning Alexander Volkanovski before becoming the first man to stop Max Holloway. Oliveira, meanwhile, can become the maiden two-time lightweight champion, having won the gold against Michael Chandler in 2021 and submitted Dustin Poirier before being stripped on the scales for missing weight ahead of his win over Justin Gaethje.