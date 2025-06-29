48
14
38
1
34
37
18
49
24
32
11
30
8
22
2
4
20
43
5
16
25
26
40
29
39
44
33
35
46
3
10
31
9
23
15
13
UFC 317 LIVE: Topuria vs Oliveira results and updates after Pantoja vs Kara-France

UFC 317 LIVE: Topuria vs Oliveira results and updates after Pantoja vs Kara-France

2025-06-29Last Updated: 2025-06-29
369 Less than a minute


The undefeated Topuria is seeking to become only the 10th fighter in UFC history to win a title in two different weight divisions, having already reigned as the featherweight champion after dethroning Alexander Volkanovski before becoming the first man to stop Max Holloway. Oliveira, meanwhile, can become the maiden two-time lightweight champion, having won the gold against Michael Chandler in 2021 and submitted Dustin Poirier before being stripped on the scales for missing weight ahead of his win over Justin Gaethje.


Source link

2025-06-29Last Updated: 2025-06-29
369 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Olympiacos vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results and odds today

Olympiacos vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results and odds today

2023-10-26
Lionesses set for Dublin trip as England's Euro 2025 qualifying dates confirmed

Lionesses set for Dublin trip as England's Euro 2025 qualifying dates confirmed

2024-03-07
Emma Raducanu fightback sends Great Britain into Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Emma Raducanu fightback sends Great Britain into Billie Jean King Cup Finals

2024-04-13
Why are there Russian players at Wimbledon?

Why are there Russian players at Wimbledon?

2023-07-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo