UFC319: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks

2025-08-14Last Updated: 2025-08-14
Dricus Du Plessis will meet Khamzat Chimaev in the octagon in the small hours of Sunday morning as he looks to defend his middleweight title.

The South African is looking to complete a third consecutive defence of his belt, which he has held since 2024.

Chimaev is the latest contender to lay claim to his title. The 31-year-old is unbeaten in 14 fights and broke Robert Whittaker’s jaw in a brutal first-round knockout in his last fight.

It is a long-awaited shot at glory for Chimaev, who has been prevented by illness and injury for challenging for titles for the past two years.

He will have his work cut out for him against Du Plessis, though, whose awkward style will make him tough to beat.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 319…

The UFC 319 undercard is expected to get underway at 11pm BST on Saturday, August 16.

The fight will be held at Chicago’s United Center.

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev are expected to take to the ring at around 5.30am on Sunday, August 17.

TV Channel: UFC 319 will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, with coverage starting from 1.00am on Sunday, August 17.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can follow the action online via the Discovery+ app and website.

UFC 319 undercard in full

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight title)

Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico (featherweight)

Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Jared Cannonier vs Michael “Venom” Page (middleweight)

Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura (flyweight)

King Green vs Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez (lightweight)

Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Bryan Battle vs Nursulton Ruziboev (middleweight)

Karine Silva vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)

The experts are split as to who will come out on top in this bout – it is near impossible to call.

Chimaev comes into the fight under more scrutiny. His return to the octagon is hotly anticipated, as is his first shot at a title.


