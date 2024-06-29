UK Athletics Championships 2024 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream today
A signature event in itself, this year in Manchester it doubles up as the official Olympic trials with this summer’s Games in Paris now under a month away from beginning.
While many of Team GB’s biggest stars have already locked up their spots on the Olympic squad, some are using this weekend as a chance to test themselves in different areas.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson faces a crucial test of her fitness ahead of Paris after recently withdrawing injured midway through the European Championships in Rome, while the likes of Dina Asher-Smith and Matthew Hudson-Smith will also be looking for strong performances on the track.
The recent US trials in Eugene were a stark reminder of what can happen when even the best athletes make mistakes, with double Olympic and former world champion Athing Mu’s Paris hopes wrecked last weekend after an unfortunate slip in the women’s 800m final.
UK Athletics Championships 2024 start times
The two-day event begins on Saturday, June 29 at 11:30am BST, with the final event getting underway at 8:08pm.
On Sunday, the start time is 11:15am with an earlier finish of 4:55pm.
How to watch UK Athletics Championships 2024
TV channel and live stream: The UK Athletics Championships are being shown live on the BBC this weekend.
While there is no live coverage available on BBC One or BBC Two, you can watch the action unfold via the red button and online with the respective BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer websites and apps.
Source link