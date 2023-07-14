UK Musician & TikTok Star Casey Lowry Releases ‘you caught me at my lowest’ With Canadian Indie Pop Band ‘Walk Off The Eearth’

Casey Lowry toured across Mzansi in December 2022 at many of the top festivals on the South African event calendar with a remarkable local following in toe. The indie singer and UK TikTok sensation just dropped his latest collab single, ‘you caught me at my lowest’, with Canada’s arena sell-outs, Walk Off The Earth.

Casey is certainly no stranger to South Africa – Back in 2022, he first visited as he joined Canadian duo Neon Dreams on their local tour across the country. Fast forward to 2022’s December Summer season, and he joins the lineup of GoodLuck’s Get Lucky Summer, the electronic trio’s annual Summer residency in Cape Town and across the Garden Route.

With over 21 million social media followers together, this collab is a force to reckon with internationally, and locally. With a now blossoming friendship, it all started when Walk Off The Earth invited Casey to support them on their sold out Wembley Arena show where everything began.

After both having extremely successful years with their own sold-out world tours, TV appearances including Jimmy Kimmel Live, they both ended up on tour in Canada at the same time. A few drinks later and Walk Off The Earth’s (WOTE) Gianni invited Casey to their studio and those drinks led to deep chats which turned into ‘you caught me at my lowest‘.

Walk off the Earth is a Juno Award-winning multi-platinum musical phenomenon. In the past couple of years alone they’ve headlined Red Rocks Amphitheater and Wembley Arena, sold out the historic Sydney Opera House, notched a top-10 single in Canada for 30 straight weeks and made it all the way to the top of the Pop Albums chart in the United States.

They’ve collaborated with artists from all genres including Snoop Dogg, Sarah Silverman, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Lukas Graham and many more; sold millions of copies of their recordings and racked up billions of online views along the way.

Since the group’s inception, WOTE has continued to push the boundaries of what an artist can and can’t do. Their YouTube covers have won them Streamy awards (the highest accolade in the online space), their renditions of the national anthem have been performed at major sporting events such as the NBA Finals.

Their original songs have earned numerous high-profile accolades. “Red Hands” achieved #1 at AAA radio while “Rule The World,” “Fire In My Soul” & “I’ll Be There” have all achieved multi-platinum certification. The band kicked off 2023 with their new single, “My Stupid Heart” which serves as their most successful single to date – garnering 1 million weekly streams, 1 billion YouTube views, 190 million TikTok views and counting, a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a version featuring Lauv and more.

The chemistry between band members Gianni, Sarah, and Joel is infectious and undeniable as Joel’s driving and prolific percussion work and Gianni and Sarah’s remarkable vocal talents continue to exhilarate fans across the globe. Their independent spirit, unstoppable work ethic, and awe-inspiring creativity have consistently catapulted Walk Off the Earth to new heights and the future looks brighter than ever.

‘You caught me at my lowest’ is available on all major streaming sites and music platforms HERE

Artwork by bellabekind



