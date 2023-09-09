Ukraine vs England live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

The game will be played in Poland as Gareth Southgate’s side look to extend their perfect record in qualification.

This is perhaps the biggest test the Three Lions have left in the group and another three points would surely all but book their ticket to the tournament in Germany next summer.

As ever, there is plenty of debate in regard to Southgate’s selections and it will be fascinating to see how the likes of Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson perform.

Here’s how to watch the action.

Where to watch Ukraine vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the Channel 4 website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick in Wroclaw.