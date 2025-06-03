UK’s Dirt Flirt Releases Self-Titled Debut EP – London based, alt-pop heavy hitter, Dirt Flirt unleashes her most emotionally raw work yet. This, with her self-titled debut EP, ‘Dirt Flirt‘, out on Final Girl Records, represented by Decent Music PR.

‘Dirt Flirt‘ (the solo project of multi-instrumentalist Kit Eaton-Kent), unleashes her most emotionally raw work yet. A striking collection of five tracks blending vulnerable lyricism with infectious hooks. The project captures the chaotic beauty of early-20s queer identity and messy breakups while learning to sit with your own contradictions.

Written and performed by Eaton-Kent, and produced by Redshank, the EP channels sonic influences. From The Japanese House to 070 Shake, staying rooted in a confessional style that’s entirely her own.

From the synth-drenched melancholy of “Necklace” to the angst-laced pop of “Boyfriend,” the EP is gearning support from Spotify playlists globally. Dirt Flirt crafts miniature emotional universes with each track. Playful, dark, and devastating all at once.

Dirt Flirt Track by Track

Necklace – Opening the EP with an emotional gut-punch, “Necklace” sees Dirt Flirt at her most introspective. Built on dark synths and slick beats, she sings about the guilt and allure of toxic romantic patterns, wrestling with the ‘sweet-talker’ devil on her shoulder. Check out the “Necklace” lyric video.

Dramatic – A punchy emo-pop anthem driven by distorted guitars and haunting synths. “Dramatic” is a self-aware takedown of one’s inner saboteur. With sharp lyrics and a theatrical flair, Dirt Flirt captures the exhausting cycle of emotional self-destruction and the impact it can have on those around you. This, without ever losing her pop sensibility. See the “Dramatic” music video here.

Boyfriend – A previously released single, “Boyfriend” showcases Dirt Flirt’s knack for wrapping complex themes in deceptively catchy packages. The bittersweet narrative of falling for someone who doesn’t see your full self plays out. Like a queer coming-of-age movie, the track is layered with playful metaphors and a devastatingly honest hook. Check out the “Boyfriend” music video here.

Bodycount – Dirt Flirt continues to explore vulnerability with alt-pop breakup song ‘Bodycount’. With her distinct voice and unconventional melodies, she recounts the guilt of watching a loving relationship go sour. The anthemic chorus highlights the painful memory of being everything to someone, then being reduced to nothing. A number in their bodycount. Check out the “Bodycount” music video here

Don’t Go – Closing out the EP, this song is a comment on modern communication. A desperate call to a loved one who you’ve accidentally ‘ghosted’ for way too long.

More about Dirt Flirt

Dirt Flirt is the solo alt-pop project of Kit Eaton-Kent. A London-based multi-instrumentalist with a flair for melodrama and a heart rooted in vulnerability. A former emo kid turned pop provocateur, Kit brings a unique blend of introspection and hook-heavy songwriting to her music. She explores queer identity, mental health, and messy relationships through an accessible, alt-pop lens.

Since debuting under the Dirt Flirt moniker, Kit has been building a name across London’s underground scene. Captivating audiences with her electric stage presence and cultivating a tight-knit online community of misfit pop fans. Those who find solace in her candid lyrics and genre-blurring sound.

With her debut EP, Dirt Flirt proves she’s more than just one to watch, she’s already arrived.

Accumulating press coverage across the likes of LOUD Women, The Luna Collective, The New Age Magazine, and DNü, Dirt Flirt has presented herself as an exciting musical talent with a lot of promise for the future.

Listen to the ‘Dirt Flirt’ EP here

Connect with Dirt Flirt on instagram here