uLazi & Navaro drop highly anticipated collaborative album – SA Amapiano powerhouses uLazi and Navaro release their highly anticipated collaborative album. The album is titled School of Mguzu vol 2. It is packed with infectious rhythms, soulful melodies, and the signature MGUZU sound. The project promises to deliver an authentic and electrifying listening experience for Amapiano lovers worldwide.

School of Mguzu showcases the duo’s dynamic chemistry. Blending uLazi’s innovative production style with Navaro’s smooth artistry. The album is a celebration of township culture, street grooves, and the evolving Amapiano movement. Crafted to keep fans dancing from start to finish.

Listeners can expect nothing short of a musical masterpiece from two of the scene’s most exciting talents. Get ready to step into the School of Mguzu and graduate with top-tier vibes.

More About Ulazi

Ulazi Mfana Ka’ Ma born Kabelo is a talented South African singer, soloist, producer, and performer who has quickly established himself as one of the country’s most promising music icons. Beloved by fans both locally and internationally, Ulazi’s sound is rooted in MGUZU, a unique style encompassing Staff Sama Grootman, Mguzu Wethu, and Sghubhu.

His passion for music began at an early age. Performing in various music groups and competing in local competitions. Outside of music, Ulazi is also a skilled sportsman. He has played cricket and football for several clubs. Most notably, he represented SuperSport United’s Under-17 Development Team during his teenage years.

Over the years, he has honed his craft and developed a distinctive Amapiano style that resonates with audiences worldwide. Ulazi is currently signed to MGUZU Records. This is one of South Africa’s leading music labels. MGUZU is home to top music directors, producers, vocalists, and industry supporters. Those who share his vision of taking MGUZU to the world stage.

