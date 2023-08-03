Uncertainty grips industry | Business Times

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

Uncertainty has engulfed local industry as heightened harmonised election campaign season builds up to August 23, Business Times can report.

Some businesses across a range of industries have scaled back their expansion plans as a result of the uncertainty.

There are growing concerns that the elections may result in policy uncertainties that would scuttle prospects for volume and revenue growth.

Business executives anticipate that the operating environment will remain difficult.

“The overall situation facing the economy remains challenging, with the election season upon us. We also anticipate a continuation of the current multi-currency environment,” the Nampak managing director John Van Gend said.

The company secretary for Zimbabwe’s biggest brewer Delta Corporation, Faith Musinga concurred.

She said: “Zimbabwe is in the election season running up to harmonised elections scheduled for 23 August 2023.

“The operating environment in Zimbabwe will be impacted by the election season and the complex economic factors.”

Musinga added: “There are uncertainties posed (by the likelihood of) rapid policy changes, and the polarised political environment.”

Business executives in Zimbabwe are worried that there may be an upsurge in violence as a result of remarks made by Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa after 12 of his candidates were disqualified by the High Court last week.

Seed Co group CEO, Morgan Nzwere is also worried about the uncertainties brought about by the election.

“Zimbabwe’s business environment remains uncertain with elections coming up…,” Nzwere said.

Eleven candidates will run in Zimbabwe’s presidential election this month.

Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change, who is seen to be the strongest challenger , will face off against incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Zanu-PF party in the election.

In addition to the two leading candidates, Elizabeth Valerio, the leader of the United Zimbabwe Alliance, will be the only female candidate for president in Zimbabwe’s August 23 election after being given permission by the Electoral Court to run after the Nomination Court threw out her papers for being late in submitting them.

Others in the race for the country’s top seat are Joseph Busha, Trust Chikohora, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, Lovemore Madhuku, Wilbert Mubaiwa, Gwinyai Muzorewa, Douglas Mwonzora and Wilson Peter.

Following a complaint made by a Lovedale Mangwana who asked the High Court to remove him from the ballot, self-exiled Saviour Kasukuwere, a former minister in Robert Mugabe’s cabinet, will not be running for president.

Kasukuwere’s residence outside of Zimbabwe for more than 18 months, according to Mangwana, rendered him ineligible to run for office because he was no longer a registered voter.

