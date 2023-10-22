Undivile By Smama | SA Music News Magazine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Undivile By Smama – On the 13th October Smama released his debut Afro-soul Album titled ‘Isipho‘. The 7-track offering includes previously released singles, ‘Isiqalo‘ and ‘Ikhaya Kum‘.

The lead single ‘Cenga Umoya‘ comes with an accompanying music video. View the video HERE.

The song has already gained traction receiving airplay on tv music channels. Smama’s ‘Cenga Umoya‘ was also nominated for an eminent video music award for best male vocalist.

‘Isipho‘ – The Album

The album has been named ‘Isipho‘ (a gift) as it is a gift of love and hope from Smama to his fans and music lovers. Smama lays himself bare as he sings from the heart about his experiences in love and life. All the tracks were written by Smama. A musical genius who is able to transition from one musical style to another with ease.

Smama collaborated on his gospel track, ‘Thandaza’ with two of South African greats, namely Kholeka and Putuma Tiso. Also adding to the soulful gospel track is afropop sensation ZukoSA, who also produced the album.

About Smama

Not only is Smama an incredible music artist, but he also happens to be a qualified medical Dr with a Bachelor of medicine and a bachelor of surgery under his belt. Smama, was born Sindile Simama on 19 May 1977, hailing from Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

He effortlessly marries Afrosoul with classical elements giving a fresh new sound.

Smama was previously lead singer of a self-named gospel group at UCT.

He released the album Album ‘Ndiphelele’ in 2012. He also released a Traditional Gospel tribute to Tata Mandela called “Tata We Need You” with Thembisile Ntaka and Thulani Mangona in 2013. In 2022 Smama released a single titled ‘Isiqalo’, and another earlier in 2023 titled ‘Ikhaya Kum’.

Those who would like to order and own a physical copy of his endearing album ‘Isipho‘ can enquire through the following channels below:

Whatsapp: 0820642957

Email: [email protected]

