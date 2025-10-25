Unrecognizable Celebrities Who Have Sparked Plastic Surgery Buzz

Like other celebrities, Hunter Tylo has sparked plastic surgery rumors due to her changing appearance.

The Bold and the Beautiful alum never acknowledged any cosmetic procedures, though a celebrity plastic surgeon commented on the suspected plastic surgery in a 2012 interview.

“Hunter Tylo appears to have had some Bold plastic surgery, but has it made her less beautiful? Her lips look like they’ve been inflated to massive proportions, possibly from excessive injections of fat,” Dr. Anthony Youn told RadarOnline.com. “Her cheeks also appear overly plumped, possibly from fat injections as well. Her face is excessively smooth, too smooth to be natural, in my opinion.”

He added: “I suspect that she’s undergone hefty doses of Botox to look this way. Botox may also explain the change in her eyebrows.”

In the same interview, Dr. Youn gave Tylo advice, believing she had gone too far.

“If I could give her one piece of advice, it’d be to leave her face alone for a while. She’s such a natural beauty. She doesn’t need any plastic surgery,” he continued.