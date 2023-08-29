35
US Open: Andy Murray’s magical record faces tough test against tricky Moutet

A

ndy Murray begins his 17th US Open today looking to maintain his stunning record against French players when he faces the tricky Corentin Moutet in the first round.

Murray knows better than to take the world No72 for granted, describing the left-hander as an “unbelievably talented guy”.


